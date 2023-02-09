February snow measurements below normal for much of B.C.

Okanagan and Boundary regions higher than elsewhere in the province

Snow levels are below normal in most of the province.

According to the latest snow survey and water supply bulletin, the average snow pack at all measurement sites in British Columbia as of Feb. 1 is at 79 per cent of normal. This is a decrease from the Jan. 1 measurements, where the average was 82 per cent of normal.

The only areas to record normal or above normal snow levels were the Upper Fraser West snow basin, the Okanagan and the Boundary.

The Upper Fraser West snow basin was at 100 per cent of normal, while the Boundary was at 116 per cent of normal and the Okanagan was at 121 per cent of normal. Meanwhile, the measurements in the Skagit region were 50 per cent of normal.

The South Thompson area was at 86 per cent of normal levels and the Upper Columbia, which includes Golden and Revelstoke, was at 72 per cent of normal.

According to the province’s Ministry of Forests, by Feb. 1, nearly two-thirds of the seasonal snow pack has accumulated.

In most regions of the province, temperatures were between one and four degrees above normal for the month of January. The month was also drier than normal in much of the province.

The below-normal snow levels are an early indicator of potential drought conditions in some regions, the ministry said in its latest report on Feb. 8.

However, the snow levels and the percentages can still change, as there are still two months of snow accumulation remaining.

