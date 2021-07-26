A nurse holds a phial of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Guy’s Hospital in London, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, Pool) A nurse holds a phial of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Guy’s Hospital in London, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, Pool)

A nurse holds a phial of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Guy’s Hospital in London, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, Pool) A nurse holds a phial of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Guy’s Hospital in London, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, Pool)

Feds on track to have enough doses of COVID-19 vaccine for eligible Canadians

Enough to administer two doses to all 33.2 million Canadians aged 12 and over by week’s end

The federal government expects to receive enough doses of COVID-19 vaccine this week to fully inoculate all eligible Canadians.

Ottawa is anticipating shipments of roughly five million doses of COVID-19 vaccine this week.

That will bring the total number of doses received up to 68 million — enough to administer two doses to all 33.2 million Canadians aged 12 and over.

Those under the age of 12 will have to wait for trials on younger children to be completed before getting their jabs.

As of Friday, 57.45 per cent of Canadians 12 and older had been fully vaccinated, and 79.66 per cent had received at least one dose.

This week’s deliveries will include 3.6 million doses of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, and 1.4 million doses of Moderna’s product.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Fauci says US headed in ‘wrong direction’ on coronavirus

Coronavirus

Previous story
Tunisia on edge as president suspends parliament, fires PM
Next story
B.C. forest fuel load becoming priority after decades of warnings

Just Posted

SDD
Muir Creek fire in mop-up stage

Indigenous knowledge will help University of Victoria researchers better understand best land management practices in terms of biodiversity. (Pixabay)
Biodiversity project with University of Victoria connection to use Indigenous eco-knowledge

AquaLink, a tourism pilot project connecting five Southern Gulf Islands by water taxi, is set to start this September. (AquaLink/Screenshot)
Water taxi to connect five Southern Gulf Islands in pilot project

The Victoria Fire Department responded to a commercial fire on Russell Street Saturday afternoon. (Black Press Media file photo)
$400,000 in damages caused by fire in Victoria commercial building