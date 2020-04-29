The charred remnants of the San Group building on Nuupts’ ikapis Way. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

Fire crews battle industrial fire at San Group construction site in Port Alberni

Four fire depts. called out to help extinguish blaze at remanufacturing plant

An industrial fire has caused significant damage to a building on the site where San Group is building a remanufacturing plant in Port Alberni.

Fire crews from Port Alberni, Beaver Creek Volunteer Fire Dept., Cherry Creek VFD and Sproat Lake VFD responded to the blaze next to Paper Excellence Canada (formerly Catalyst Paper) at Stamp Avenue and Roger Street in the early-morning hours of Wednesday, April 29. Stamp Avenue was closed to all traffic while crews were on scene.

The fire was brought under control a couple of hours later without spreading to any other buildings. Fire crews remained on scene overhauling the fire to ensure nothing flared up again.

San Group owns 25 acres next to the paper plant, and have spent months and millions of dollars building a remanufacturing facility. They announced late last week that they have also purchased the former Chalwood Forest Products sawmill and are transforming it to cut specialty pieces of lumber in a variety of wood species.

READ: San Group's remanufacturing plant takes shape in Port Alberni

The Alberni Valley News has reached out to San Group for comment.

RELATED: San Group buys specialty sawmill in Port Alberni


