Fire crews on scene at scrapyard near mid-Vancouver Island airport

Fire crews are on scene at a fire at Schnitzer Steel Canada’s facility south of Nanaimo.
Emergency vehicles are active in the area. The fire is in the yard of the business’ property near the Trans-Canada Highway and south Cedar Road intersection.
Fire departments from numerous jurisdictions, including Cranberry, North Oyster, North Cedar, Crofton, Duncan and Ladysmith are on scene and a piece of heavy machinery is being used to pull wreckage away to allow crews easier access to the fire.
Fire is still going strong pic.twitter.com/pptDMTQWFC
— Cole Schisler (@SchislerCole) September 10, 2020
@NanaimoBulletin pic.twitter.com/3hhSxCtNwT
— Chris Bush (@ChrisBushphotog) September 10, 2020
