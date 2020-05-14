Fired Victoria police officer seeks review of dismissal

A Victoria police officer fired from the department for ‘discreditable conduct’ is seeking a review of his dismissal from the province’s police watchdog.
According to the Office of the Police Complaint Commissioner (OPCC), in February 2019 Const. Brad Meyer “created a traffic hazard by shoveling snow onto a roadway and behaving in a profane and threatening manner when confronted by RCMP.”
Under the oversight of the OPCC, VicPD interviewed witnesses and collected evidence for more than a year, ultimately proposing Meyer be dismissed.
Meyer issued a Notice of Review on May 14 asking for the decision to dismiss him from VicPD be reviewed by the OPCC and for the commissioner to determine if dismissal was a reasonable penalty.
Retired Provincial Court Judge Hon. Carole Lazar will adjudicate the review on record. The review has not yet been scheduled.
The OPCC is an independent, civilian-led officer of the legislature which oversees complaints, investigations and discipline involving B.C. police officers.
