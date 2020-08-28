Central Saanich firefighters rescued a small dog from a structure fire on Friday, Aug. 28. (Central Saanich Fire/Twitter)

Firefighters rescue small dog from structure fire in Central Saanich

Building suffers extensive damage, no other injuries reported

Central Saanich firefighters rescued a small dog from a fire that caused significant damage to a structure near the intersection of the Pat Bay Highway and Mount Newton Cross Road on Friday afternoon.

Just after 1 p.m. on Aug. 28, Sgt. Colin Cook of the Sidney/N.S. RCMP confirmed police were in the area to control crowds and traffic while firefighters managed the nearby structure fire.

In a social media post, the Central Saanich Fire Department said the pup had been rescued and no other injuries had been reported.

As of 1:30 p.m., crews remain on scene and traffic is impacted.

More to come.

READ ALSO: Close encounter with angry cougar no garden party for Vancouver Island artist

@devonscarlett
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

devon.bidal@saanichnews.com

fireSidney

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Central Saanich firefighters rescued a small dog from a structure fire on Friday, Aug. 28. (Central Saanich Fire/Twitter)

Previous story
More trip-wire found in Victoria
Next story
WestJet says refusal to wear a mask could mean travel ban for a year

Just Posted

Firefighters rescue small dog from structure fire in Central Saanich

Building suffers extensive damage, no other injuries reported

Greater Victoria has had 46 cases of COVID-19

BCCDC releases COVID-19 cases by regions

Saanich junior hockey team seeks public input on potential new names

Shortlist includes Summit, Squid, Predators, Defenders, Riptide

Former owner of Sooke Harbour House suing Facebook for $50M over ‘imposter profile’

Man demands account be removed and identity of account holder revealed

North Saanich Repair Café sets out to reduce waste

Additional cafés scheduled for the fall

VIDEO: Victoria boy’s owl encounter draws thousands of YouTube views

12-year-old beats pandemic boredom with YouTube channel

WestJet says refusal to wear a mask could mean travel ban for a year

The policy will be applicable to all WestJet flights as well its budget subsidiary Swoop

WestJet starts sharing passenger information for COVID-19

B.C. again intervenes in federal jurisdiction to contain virus

TikTok celebrities criminally charged after LA house parties

Bryce Hall and Blake Gray are facing criminal charges

Goat knows how to float in Okanagan

Vernon ultra-athlete Shanda Hill took her pet goat paddleboarding over the weekend

Judge postpones decision on returning teen charged in Kenosha killings to Wisconsin

An Illinois judge granted Kyle Rittenhouse’s request to delay the extradition hearing

Sentencing hearing underway for Jamie Bacon in Surrey Six shootings

Bacon pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to murder Corey Lal in July

Nanaimo NightOwls baseball team announces first manager

Greg Frady signed to five-year contract to coach West Coast League franchise

29 kg of suspected opium poppy seized at South Surrey border

Dried plants and pods found Aug. 12 in northbound tractor-trailer: CBSA

Most Read