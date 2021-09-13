Firefighters respond to structure fire near Duncan

Firefighters have responded to a structure fire at a home on Belvedere Crescent in Sahtlam on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)Firefighters have responded to a structure fire at a home on Belvedere Crescent in Sahtlam on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)
Firefighters have responded to a structure fire at a home on Belvedere Crescent in Sahtlam on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen) Firefighters have responded to a structure fire at a home on Belvedere Crescent in Sahtlam on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)Firefighters have responded to a structure fire at a home on Belvedere Crescent in Sahtlam on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen) Firefighters have responded to a structure fire at a home on Belvedere Crescent in Sahtlam on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)
Firefighters have responded to a structure fire at a home on Belvedere Crescent in Sahtlam on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen) Firefighters have responded to a structure fire at a home on Belvedere Crescent in Sahtlam on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)Firefighters have responded to a structure fire at a home on Belvedere Crescent in Sahtlam on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen) Firefighters have responded to a structure fire at a home on Belvedere Crescent in Sahtlam on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)
Firefighters have responded to a structure fire at a home on Belvedere Crescent in Sahtlam on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)Firefighters have responded to a structure fire at a home on Belvedere Crescent in Sahtlam on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)

Firefighters were called out to a structure fire at a home on Belvedere Crescent in Sahtlam, west of Duncan, on Monday afternoon around 3:30 p.m.

Sathtlam Volunteer Firefighters quickly responded to the call, and have called for assistance from the Lake Cowichan Fire Department and the Duncan Fire Department, however Duncan’s tender was not available due to a brush fire along the Cowichan River. Crofton was called to assist with a water tanker.

The home was fully involved in flames.

More as it becomes available.

Previous story
Man suffers road rash after crashing rental scooter in Oak Bay
Next story
Canon purchases Central Saanich company for $341 million

Just Posted

George Manning (right), seen here in the pressroom of one of the publications he oversaw, was a legendary figure and mentor in the local community newspaper industry. He passed away last week at age 81. (Facebook/Gail Manning)
Gazette founder leaves a legacy on Greater Victoria, Island journalism

The victim in an assault at the legislature Monday sustained non life-threatening injuries. (Black Press Media file photo)
Man arrested for assault during protest outside B.C. legislature

Members of Sooke Salmon Enhancement Society collect fish at Sooke River’s Pemberton Pool.
Sooke group gearing up for another season of salmon enhancement

Redlen Technologies, based in this complex near the Keating Industrial district in Central Saanich, has been wholly purchased by minority shareholder Canon for $341 million. (Google Streetview)
Canon purchases Central Saanich company for $341 million