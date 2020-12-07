Firefighters use Jaws of Life to extricate driver in Langford crash

Single vehicle crash happened at the corner of Bellamy Road and Gourman Place

A man suffered serious injuries in a Monday morning crash in Langford.

Fire Chief Chris Aubrey said crews responded to the single vehicle collision at the corner of Bellamy Road and Gourman Place on Dec. 7 around 9:30 a.m. Upon a arrival, crews discovered a vehicle that had struck a tree. “He hit the tree hard,” said Aubrey. “I don’t know the circumstances that led to it, but it was a significant crash.”

It is not clear what caused the collision.

West Shore RCMP would not comment on injuries and expects to release more information Tuesday.

“The top of the tree actually came down on top of the car,” Aubrey said. “The single occupant of the vehicle was trapped, so we used the Jaws of Life to be able to get access into the car and get the patient out.”

– With files from Aaron Guillen

