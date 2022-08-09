Fisherman missing after boat capsizing on Fraser River sparks search by RCMP, SAR

Dustin Williams, 40, was reported missing at 1:45 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 7. (Contributed Photo)Dustin Williams, 40, was reported missing at 1:45 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 7. (Contributed Photo)

Agassiz RCMP are searching for a 40-year-old Chehalis man after police received a report of a man in the river after a boat capsized in the Fraser River near Kilby.

The RCMP and Kent-Harrison Search and Rescue mobilized a search effort along with Chilliwack and Mission Search and Rescue offering air support.

Dustin Williams was reported missing at 1:45 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 7, and after extensive air, water and land search efforts, he has not been found.

40-year-old Dustin Williams went missing while fishing on the Fraser River in the Kilby area on Sunday. (Facebook/Join the Search for Dustin)

40-year-old Dustin Williams went missing while fishing on the Fraser River in the Kilby area on Sunday. (Facebook/Join the Search for Dustin)

Williams is described as an Indigenous male, 5 feet 8 inches tall, 180 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a camouflage hoodie and jogging pants. He has been described as an experienced fisherman but not a strong swimmer.

Mission SAR recovered Williams’ boat.

Contact the Agassiz RCMP with any information at 604-796-2211.

@adamEditor18
adam.louis@ ahobserver.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking Newsmissing person

Previous story
$600K McLaren damaged after truck driver fails to check mirrors on B.C. highway: police
Next story
Canadian daughters fly to Madrid in desperate search for missing Victoria dad

Just Posted

NEW CUTLINE The investigation into a fatal crash on Sept. 7, 2021 continues. (File photo) Langley RCMP responded to a dump truck crash on Friday morning. (File image)
Investigation continues into deadly crash in Sooke

Investigators, here seen Saturday, are continuing their investigation of a “very violent struggle" in Brentwood Bay. (Keri Coles/Victoria News)
Nanaimo man pleads guilty to 2019 Brentwood Bay murder

Bella competing with Alicia Gadban. The pair's performances this year earned Bella a national award for best Canadian bred horse of the year. (Courtesy of Paula Leweke)
Metchosin horse heroine celebrates Canadian equestrian breeding award

The Fibrations Festival, held last year in Fairfield’s Porter Park, returns Aug. 21 to a new location at Stevenson Park in Fernwood. Organizers expect this 11th edition to be bigger than ever. (Courtesy of Ryan Davis)
Fibrations festival relocates to Victoria’s Fernwood neighbourhood