Flaming object thrown through Victoria restaurant window

Police looking for any witnesses to early-morning incident

Police are investigating a potential arson case after a suspect is believed to have intentionally lit an object on fire before throwing it through a Victoria business’ window early Tuesday morning.

At approximately 5:30 a.m. on Aug. 11, a fire was reported at a restaurant in the 3100-block of Douglas Street. Officers were able to put out the fire when they arrived.

The investigation, according to police, indicates an individual broke one of the restaurant’s windows, lit an object on fire and threw it inside at approximately 5:15 a.m.

The suspect was last seen wearing dark clothing, travelling northbound on a bicycle.

Police are asking any witnesses or anyone with information to call VicPD’s non-emergency line at 250-995-7654 or Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

