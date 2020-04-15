Foot chase ends in arrest of a robbery suspect in Victoria

Incident took place Tuesday morning following report of a robbery with a knife

A man faces charges of robbery with an offensive weapon and breach of probation following his arrest in Victoria Tuesday morning.

An officer with the Victoria Police Department arrested the man in the 1300-block of Vancouver Street following a foot chase after reports of a robbery.

Patrol officers responded to a business in the 1500-block of Cook Street following reports of a robbery around 11 a.m.

“Officers learned that a man brandished a knife in a store before stealing a number of items,” said Cst. Cam MacIntyre of the Victoria Police Department.

“The man acted violently in the store and made stabbing motions with the knife toward the store clerk. No one was injured in the incident.”

Multiple officers searched for the suspect and the officer who eventually arrested the man spotted him a short distance away from the store.

“The man ran from the officer and a foot pursuit ensued,” said MacIntyre. The officer caught up to the man and took him into custody, he added.

Officers then transported the man to cells at the Victoria Police Department, where he remained for morning telebail.

