File photo

Forestry convoy headed down Vancouver Island to legislature lawn

Rally to be held Tuesday in Victoria pushing for the protection of ‘working forests’

Island forest industry supporters are taking their message to Victoria Tuesday morning for a rally at the B.C. Parliament Building at 12:30 p.m.

Rally organizers, the B.C. Forestry Alliance, are delivering a petition calling for a “working forest” designation and increased awareness of the importance of forestry to the province, communities and way of life, particularly in rural communities. The Alliance says on its Facebook page that there is a need “to defend the working land base that is being eroded at an alarming and unsustainable rate.”

Campbell River Mayor Andy Adams said at a recent city council meeting that the message is “about the forestry regulations that are in dire need of restructuring at the provincial level and having the conversations about how they can change for the future sustainability moving forward.”

The rally begins with a convoy setting off from Willis Road in Campbell River at 8 a.m. It will then connect with mid-Island participants at the Parksville scale, leaving there at 9:30 a.m and arriving 10:30 in Chemanius IPL lower yard on Bare Point Road. It will leave Chemainus no later then 11 a.m.

At the same time, a bus will be leaving Port Alberni at 9:30 a.m. to join up with the rally in Victoria.

