Former Campbell River Devils Army president convicted of 2016 first-degree murder

Guilty verdict delivered March 15 in the 2016 death of John Dillon Brown near Sayward

Police executed a search warrant at the Devils Army Clubhouse on Petersen road in Campbell River on August 10, 2017. File photo

Former Campbell River Devils Army Motorcycle Club president Ricky Alexander has been convicted of first-degree murder.

Richard Ernest Alexander was convicted by a jury on March 15 in the death of John Dillon Brown, which took place on March 11, 2016 near Sayward. Sentencing is scheduled to occur today at 2 p.m, according to the B.C. Prosecution Service.

Police arrested Alexander in October, 2018 for the homicide of Brown, who was found deceased in his car near Sayward on March 12, 2016.

The trial began on April 19, 2021 in B.C. Supreme Court in Victoria.

More to come.

