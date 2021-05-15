Former Victoria HarbourCat hits first MLB home run, adds another two days later

Andrew Vaughn is the first HarbourCat alumni to hit a homer in the majors

A Major League Baseball player who had a brief stint with the Victoria HarbourCats followed up his first big-league home run on Wednesday with out-of-the-park encore Friday.

Andrew Vaughn, who played seven games with the HarbourCats in 2017, hit his first career homer and helped his Chicago White Sox best their division rival, the Minnesota Twins, on May 13. The two-run no-doubter to centre field came off a change-up from Twins pitcher J.A. Happ, during the bottom of the fourth inning.

The hit earned Vaughn, the MLB’s third overall pick in the 2019 draft, some praise from his former club, who noted he’s the first HarbourCat alumni to hit a home run in the bigs.

Congrats, Andrew Vaughn! Becomes the first HarbourCats product to hit a HR in @MLB — guaranteed it won't be the last! https://t.co/R8d38P0AI4 — Victoria HarbourCats (@HarbourCats) May 13, 2021

But in Friday’s game against the Kansas City Royals, the 23-year-old rookie decided to quickly edit the HR column of his stat line. Vaughn took a full-count fastball deep over the left field wall to notch his second home run in three days.

That poor baseball… pic.twitter.com/06LwFBWEaR — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) May 15, 2021

After moving through the White Sox minor league system, the first baseman has mostly been playing left field to start his MLB career. Vaughn was ranked 13th on the MLB’s top 2021 prospects list before the start of the season.

READ: Hot cars can be fatal to dogs left inside, Victoria police reminds public after distress calls

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Victoria HarbourCats