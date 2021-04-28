Margaret Jenkins Elementary School is one of four Greater Victoria schools to report COVID-19 exposures Tuesday night. (Black Press Media file photo)

Four new Greater Victoria school exposures reported overnight

Exposures at View Royal, Strawberry Vale, Margaret Jenkins elementaries and Central Middle School

Four more schools exposures were reported by the Greater Victoria School District Tuesday night.

At View Royal Elementary, students and staff who were present in the building on April 23 may have been exposed to a case of COVID-19. Those at Strawberry Vale Elementary may have been exposed on April 26 and those at Margaret Jenkins Elementary on April 19 to 22 or 26. And potential exposure dates at Central Middle School include April 20, 21, 23 and 26.

Island Health classifies an “exposure” as an incident when one student or staff member with a lab-confirmed case of COVID-19 attended the campus while infectious. In all four cases, the health authority is conducting contact tracing and only those who are notified directly will be required to self-isolate.

Everyone is asked to continue to self-monitor for symptoms and stay home from school if any appear. Those symptoms include fever, chills, cough, shortness of breath, sore throat, runny nose, loss of sense of smell or taste, headache, fatigue, diarrhea, loss of appetite, nausea and muscle aches.

There are 13 Greater Victoria schools on the exposures list as of April 28. Schools are removed from the list 14 days after their last exposure date.

A full list of current and archived school exposures can be found at islandhealth.ca.

Most Read