Victoria police are warning people after a fraudster posed as a CEO and convinced an employee to purchase $1,000-worth of gift cards. (Black Press Media file photo)

Victoria police are warning people after a fraudster posed as a CEO and convinced an employee to purchase $1,000-worth of gift cards. (Black Press Media file photo)

Fraudster impersonates CEO, steals $1,000 from unsuspecting Victoria employee

Victim purchased 10 gift cards worth $100 each

Gift card scams continue to cheat Victoria residents out of large sums of money, and police are warning people they need to be more careful.

The Victoria Police Department is investigating after a fraudster posing as a CEO convinced a new employee to purchase $1,000-worth of gift cards and hand over the information. The victim said they received an urgent internal email that very closely resembled that of their CEO’s. The fraudster told the victim they were in an important meeting and could only communicate by email.

They then asked the victim to purchase 10 gift cards of $100 each and asked them to use their own credit card, assuring the employee they would be reimbursed later. Convinced by the urgency and sophistication of the scam, the employee purchased the gift cards and handed over the numbers on the back of them to the fraudster.

READ ALSO: Victoria man out $6,000 in latest gift card phone scam

It wasn’t until the employee brought the physical gift cards to the real CEO that she realized she had been scammed. Police say it’s unlikely she will get her money back.

VicPD is reminding people to be suspicious of internal emails that require immediate purchases. Instead of responding to that email, police recommend employees create a new email back to their boss to confirm the request. Then, people should confirm that email with a text, call or internal messaging service.

Employers can protect their team by creating purchasing policies that layout how requests will be made in the future. Anti-fraud training should be a priority for new staff members, VicPD said.

READ ALSO: Haida Gwaii firefighters accidentally send $100K to fraudsters in elaborate scheme

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

ScamsVictoria Police Department

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Raging blaze destroys Vancouver Island home, 5 people get out safely
Next story
Glenlyon Norfolk School to use Oak Bay Guest House for student housing

Just Posted

Sooke Lions Club director Gerry St. Laurant shows the new staffroom stove to Saseenos Elementary School secretary Sandy Hull. (Kevin Laird - Sooke News Mirror)
Lions club makes special delivery to Saseenos Elementary

Sooke school receives new stove and dishwasher

Three-hundred participants competed in the TriStars Sooke 10K in 2019. (Sooke News Mirror file photo)
Sooke 10K sets virtual pace

Runners may be running alone, but they can still feel as if they’re part of a larger group

Allen and Lynn Hamilton accept a $2,500 donation from the Organized Khaos Percussion Ensemble (whose members are seen behind the couple) on March 9 at Spencer Middle School in Langford. The donation will go toward costs associated with staying in Vancouver, where the Hamiltons’ daughter is receiving leukemia treatments. (Jake Romphf/Black Press Media)
Sooke family receives support from percussion group after daughter’s leukemia diagnosis

Funds will help the Hamiltons stay with their daughter, Shae, in Vancouver during her treatments

A motorist prepares to pump gas. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward)
Gas prices on the rise across Greater Victoria

Prices jump to 152.9 cents per litre

The RBC branch at Westshore Town Centre in Langford will remain closed due to flooding issues until at least Monday, March 15. (Rick Stiebel/Gazette staff)
Flood closes RBC at Westshore Town Centre

Branch aims to reopen Monday, March 15

Arun, Greater Vancouver Zoo’s resident Red Panda, has a girlfriend. (Ryan Uytdewilligen/Aldergrove Star)
VIDEO: Meet Sakura, Greater Vancouver Zoo’s newest red panda

The seven-year-old female came from the Calgary Zoo and joins resident male, Arun

Results, first published March 12, say 20 per cent of homeowners who conducted renovations regret focusing solely on aesthetic upgrades. (Pixabay)
20% of B.C. homeowners regret 2020 renovations: report

More than half surveyed say they’ve made upgrades to their home since last March

An arrest made during an alleged drug transaction at a Nanaimo shopping centre parking lot led to the discovery of 40 litres of GHB, as well as a drug production site in another part of the city. (File photo)
RCMP arrest Nanaimo man with 40 litres of GHB in the trunk of his vehicle

Investigation leads to discovery of a drug lab in a storage locker

B.C. Premier John Horgan takes questions in the legislature, March 10, 2021. (Hansard TV) B.C. Premier John Horgan and Yukon Premier Sandy Silver (right) hold meetings in Whitehorse, Sept. 30, 2019. Yukon made the move to stop seasonal time changes last fall. (B.C. government)
Spring forward (again), maybe you won’t have to fall back, B.C. premier says

Yukon dumped time changes, John Horgan still working on it

A house in Errington caught fire Thursday night, March 10. (PQB News photo)
Raging blaze destroys Vancouver Island home, 5 people get out safely

Crews battled fire for several hours to control blaze in Errington

Jerico Roman with a box of the Nature’s Path Maple Cinnamon Waffles he loves to eat. (Photo: GoFundMe)
B.C. mom’s waffle-finding mission for son becomes a ‘complex’ baking adventure

Nature’s Path gave Jenna Roman the recipe, but it’s not easy to make at home

The Conservation Officers Service is warning aquarium users after invasive and potentially destructive mussels were found in moss balls from a pet store. (BC Conservation Officers Service/Facebook)
Conservation inspects more than 600 B.C. stores for invasive mussels, none found

Since found to be sold in Washington, two B.C. residents find invasive mussels within product

Vehicles stopped in queue at a drive-thru in Parksville on March 10, 2021. (Mandy Moraes photo)
Island drivers, keep your eyes off the cell phone in the drive-thru

Vancouver Island police ramp up patrols to hunt for distracted drivers

Nanaimo Ladysmith Public Schools’ board has been named as one of the defendants in a notice of civil claim related to an alleged 2016 bullying incident. (Cliff MacArthur/provincialcourt.bc.ca)
School board being sued over alleged bullying at Nanaimo high school

Civil case advanced through the court system Thursday, goes to trial in September

Most Read