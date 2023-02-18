Freerider Ross Tester competes on the Freeride World Tour at Kicking Horse in 2022. (FWT photo)

Freerider Ross Tester competes on the Freeride World Tour at Kicking Horse in 2022. (FWT photo)

Freeride World Tour Pros stop in Golden at Kicking Horse

Men’s and women’s pro snowboarders and skiers hit the slopes on Friday, Feb. 17

The Freeride World Tour (FWT) hit the slopes in Golden yesterday for its BC Pro event (Feb. 17) at Kicking Horse.

Professional women and men – skiers and snowboarders – took on the challenging terrain in Golden. The event had been postponed from its original date in January, due to conditions. More than 40 athletes from around the world competed, including four Canadians.

Judged on choice of line, fluidity, control, jumps, and technique, the riders were carefully scrutinized to determine the best riders of the day.

Max Hitzig of Germany beat out Canadian, Marcus Goguen, and claimed first place at the Kicking Horse stop of the FWT. Valentin Rainer of Austria rounded out the podium with a third-place finish. In is run, Hitzig landed what is suspected to be the biggest backflip in the contest’s history.

“I wasn’t sure if it [the backflip] was going to work. I saw Yu Sasaki send the pyramid cliff three years ago, which is why I went for it today. I’m so stoked,” said Hitzig in a press release.

French skier Megane Betend took first place in her event, setting her up for a shot at the world title. The other medals went to Elisabeth Gerritzen from Switzerland in second, and Addison Rafford from the Unted States in third. Betend was on the cusp of earning a spot in the finals, and knew she had to finish high on the podium to move forward.

“I said to myself, ‘go big or go home!’ I am stoked that it worked,” said Betend in a press release.

Mexican snowboarder, Liam Rivera, took first run and first place in Golden, which was much to his surprise.

“I don’t think I quite believe it yet. I came here just wanting to make the cut, and now I have taken the win. I’m very happy,” said Rivera in a press release.

Although Rivera took the win, Ludovic Guillot-Diat of France claimed second-place, which insulated his position on top of the overall points for the tour. Behind Rivera and Guillot Diat was American rider, Jonathan Penfield in third-place.

Australian snowboarder, Michaela Davis-Meehan, took first place in the women’s snowboarding event after dropping first and sending it big. Davis-Meehan’s finish earned her a medal for the day, but wasn’t enough to advance to the finals. Estelle Rizzolio of France took second-place, and Anna Orlova finished third.

The next stop of the tour is in Austria from Mar. 11–17.

READ MORE: In Review: Stopping the revolving door and new development with Mayor Sulz

READ MORE: 2 dead in avalanche triggered near Golden

@ZacharyDelaney
zach.delaney@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

EventsGoldenSkiing and Snowboarding

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Ahead of new childhood obesity guidelines, doctors say surgery is an important option

Just Posted

Volunteers (from left) Laila Pires, Fatma Dogus, Dominga Passmore, Annette Beech and Megan Lynch gathered to cook for a cause Feb. 18. All money from the fundraiser will be given to the Red Cross to be used for earthquake relief in Turkey.
Local Filipino and Turkish communities cook over 200 meals for earthquake relief

For an extra $14, you get to eat and drink pretty much as much as you want. (BC Ferries photo)
Opinion: Is the ‘quiet comfort’ BC Ferries lounge (really) worth the money it costs?

A fried chicken sandwich at Smile Chicken. (Chris Campbell photo for Black Press Media)
Fried chicken wars heat up in Victoria with new restaurants

Danya Elkhidir (left) and Jules Dawkins (right) were within the top 1.9 per cent of this year’s Loran Scholars Foundation applicants. (Courtesy Roxy Rae)
2 Greater Victoria students named 2023 Loran finalists