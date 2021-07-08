Future uses up for debate as conversation continues on former Oak Bay Lodge site

Demolition expected to finish by the end of this year

Consultation for the redevelopment of the Oak Bay Lodge property continues. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)

The Capital Regional Hospital District (CRHD) is holding its second round of public engagement on the former Oak Bay Lodge property now through Aug. 6.

Consultations started in January and the CRHD is looking to refine ideas for proposed services and building options for the 3.9-acre lot at 2251 Cadboro Bay Rd.

“The CRHD is focused on improving health-care facilities in the region. The redevelopment of Oak Bay Lodge is an opportunity for us to meet the growth and demands of the future and to ensure individuals and families have the care they need,” board chair Denise Blackwell said in a release.

RELATED: Oak Bay Lodge to be demolished

Those interested can sign up for an online open house, with two set for July 20 and 22. It will feature a presentation and the opportunity to ask questions and offer feedback.

The 235-bed senior care facility closed in August 2020 after the last tenants were moved to The Summit on Hillside Avenue. A version of The Summit project that replaced the Lodge was originally proposed to go in Oak Bay but was rejected by Oak Bay council at the time.

The property has a pair of covenants on it dating back to its 1971 sale which requires it be used as a retirement home and for the public good.

Initial consultation between CRHD, Island Health and the public ran Jan. 6 to Feb. 4, finishing with 759 public and stakeholder interactions, all done online due to COVID-19 restrictions.

RELATED: Second phase of Oak Bay Lodge land use consultation set to start this month

Suggestions from participants during that round included uses of primary care, seniors hub, public health and addictions and mental health.

Island Health has recently completed a needs assessment that suggests programs that would be suitable for the space and location at the site include seniors housing and supports; primary and community care; intermediate and short-term housing; rehabilitation services; and some non-health-care uses such as affordable housing and independent seniors housing.

After this round of engagement, the CRHD plans to submit a rezoning application to Oak Bay late this year or in early 2022. Demolition of the lodge built in 1972 is expected to finish by the end of this year.

Find a discussion guide and feedback form on the project website at crd.bc.ca/oakbaylodge.

For more news delivered daily into your inbox, please click here.

c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca

Do you have a story tip? Email: c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

oak bay