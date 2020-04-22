The Victoria Fire Department is still investigating what caused a gas leak in the 1400-block of Quadra Street Wednesday morning. (Black Press Media file photo)

Gas leak along Quadra Street causes brief evacuation for nearby businesses

Victoria crews still investigating what caused the incident

The Victoria Fire Department responded to a gas leak in the 1400-block of Quadra Street Wednesday morning.

According to Deputy Chief Dan Atkinson, crews were dispatched at approximately 9:30 a.m and within the next 30 minutes, the situation was stabilized.

Atkinson said employees from nearby businesses were briefly evacuated after a residential gas line was struck. Crews are still investigating to determine what struck the line and caused the leak.

ALSO READ: FortisBC issues reminder to call before you dig after three gas lines struck in one afternoon

