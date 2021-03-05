(Black Press Media file photo)

(Black Press Media file photo)

Gas leak in Saanich neighbourhood fills home through sewer lines

Firefighters, Fortis BC responded quickly, no injuries reported

Drain cleaning efforts outside a Saanich home resulted in a gas leak on Friday morning.

The incident occurred around 9:30 a.m. on March 5 during a perimeter drain cleanout in the 4200-block of Kincaid Street. According to the Saanich Fire Department, the street’s gas line was struck underground and leaked into the sewer line which filled a home with natural gas.

(Google Maps)

On arrival, firefighters worked quickly to evacuate the home and Fortis BC crews shut off the neighbourhood’s gas. Firefighters then begin venting the residence.

As natural gas is “lighter than air,” it didn’t take long for it to dissipate, said Deputy Fire Chief Dan Wood.

Traffic in the area was impacted while crews responded.

Most Read