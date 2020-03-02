Greater Victoria biologist Jacques Sirois hopes to educate residents about the Victoria Harbour Migratory Bird Sanctuary and the need to keep dogs leashed on local beaches. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)

‘Give the beach a chance’: Biologist talks benefits of Saanich off-leash dog bylaw review

It’s not about being anti-dog but about ‘celebrating the natural environment’

Greater Victoria biologist Jacques Sirois feels banning unleashed dogs from Saanich beaches would help preserve the region’s natural environment.

Coun. Karen Harper submitted a report last month calling for a review of Saanich’s policies that permit off-leash dogs on beaches – which she pointed out were more than 20 years old.

The topic was up for discussion in a Feb. 24 council meeting that was dominated by public input.

READ ALSO: Councillor calls for review of off-leash dogs on Saanich beaches

Sirois, on Oak Bay resident and member of the Friends of the Victoria Harbour Migratory Bird Sanctuary, was one of the dozens who spoke at the meeting. While many residents spoke against the bylaw review, several agreed with Sirois that it would be beneficial.

It’s a complicated issue that has a long history and requires a “reasonable conversation about how we deal with our beautiful public spaces” and change local beach culture, he explained.

The “pristine natural areas” are what draws people to Greater Victoria and need to be taken care of, Sirois explained. He pointed out that while there are many threats to local beaches such as littering and pollution, dogs have become an increasing problem over the last 30 to 40 years.

READ ALSO: Public input regarding off-leash dogs on Saanich beaches dominates council meeting

Situations involving pets make people very emotional, Sirois said, noting that he’s been a dog owner and understands. However, he emphasized that Saanich’s current off-leash dog bylaws contradict the federal government’s policies for migratory bird sanctuaries. The Victoria Harbour Migratory Bird Sanctuary (VHMBS) – established in 1923 – is one of three in the region and spans five municipalities from View Royal to Saanich.

The VHMBS protects the diverse wildlife in the area and prohibits loose pets but has been “largely forgotten in recent decades,” Sirois explained. This, he feels, is because it’s not well-enforced and because there are five local governments in the area making their own bylaws for beach use.

READ ALSO: Saanich dog walkers react to potential review of bylaws allowing off-leash dogs on beaches

Sirois was pleased to see that Harper understood the complicated aspects of the issue. For him, supporting the bylaw review is not about being anti-dog, but rather about protecting and “celebrating the natural environment.” He feels it’s a necessary part of the restoration process, and that the creation of official dog parks would help maintain the natural areas.

“Give the beach a chance,” he said.

Council will make a decision about the report during the March 2 meeting without further public input but correspondence will be accepted until noon on the day of the meeting.

@devonscarlett
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

devon.bidal@saanichnews.com

beachesDistrict of SaanichDogsSaanich

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

The Victoria Harbour Migratory Bird Sanctuary was established in 1923 and spans five municipalities from View Royal to Saanich. (Regional Migratory Bird Sanctuaries/Capital Regional District)

Previous story
Canadian poverty rates are declining, but many groups remain vulnerable
Next story
Nominations for Victoria municipal byelection are in

Just Posted

UPDATE: Search and rescue crews safely locate 19-year-old missing hiker in Sooke Potholes

Juan de Fuca SAR says man split from group while in Empress Mountain area

Canadian poverty rates are declining, but many groups remain vulnerable

The number of children living in poverty cut in half between between 2017 and 2012

‘Give the beach a chance’: Biologist talks benefits of Saanich off-leash dog bylaw review

It’s not about being anti-dog but about ‘celebrating the natural environment’

Ballet Victoria: Taking a step outside the box

Company debuting its take on The Little Prince, as well as other new works, March 21-22

PHOTOS: Wounded Warriors BC raises over $155,000 during 2020 run

Eight-day relay race for PTSD programs falls short of $250,000 goal

Massive fire destroys CN Rail facility in Prince Rupert

No word whether its associated with blockade protests

Blue Jackets storm back to beat slumping Canucks 5-3

Vancouver drops third straight game

Herring Aid group stages Vancouver Island rally

Supporters gather in Qualicum Beach, want industrial herring fishing suspended

Number of Canadian COVID-19 cases rises to 24 as Ontario announces four new ones

Number of B.C. cases remains at eight

Smoke detector forces Vancouver-bound Air Canada Jazz flight back to San Francisco

He says 74 passengers and four crew members got off the plane safely

BC champs fall 11-3 to Ontario at Brier

John Epping of Toronto snaps 3-3 tie against Vernon’s Jim Cotter with four-ender in sixth

Donations pour in for family of Squamish toddler killed in parking lot crash

Fundraiser has raised more than $23,000 as of Sunday

Legal experts say injunctions not effective in Indigenous-led land disputes

Protests began earlier this month when the RCMP moved into Wet’suwet’en territory to enforce a court injunction

Toddler, 2, killed and woman injured after getting struck by car in Squamish parking lot

The driver remained at the scene

Most Read