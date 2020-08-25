Glen Lake Road realignment part of long-term Langford plan

First phase underway with second expected next year

Work underway to reconfigure Glen Lake Road will be completed in two phases.

The realignment has always been part of the city’s long-term transportation plan, said Michelle Mahovlich, director of engineering and public works for the City of Langford. The work was included in the rezoning for three apartment buildings currently under construction.

The project will be completed in two stages, with the first phase underway between Glen Lake Road and Aggregate Court.

READ ALSO: Stolen gnomes returned to Langford woman with apology note

That should be completed later in the fall, Mahovlich said. The second phase, between Aggregate Court south to Sooke Road, is not able to proceed until an unrelated BC Hydro project on Sooke Road is completed. Mahovlich said that work will likely be completed in 2021.

The developers of the apartment buildings under construction and another to be built are obligated to pay the cost of the work, estimated at between $800,000 and $1 million.

rick.stiebel@goldstreamgazette.com

