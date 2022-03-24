Oakey’s health continues to improve daily after being attacked by a cougar on a remote North Island trail. (Jessica Shaw photo)

Oakey’s health continues to improve daily after being attacked by a cougar on a remote North Island trail. (Jessica Shaw photo)

Go Fund Me raises nearly $7,000 for puppy attacked by cougar on remote North Island trail

Oakey’s health has continued to improve daily since the Feb. 24 attack.

Nearly $7,000 has been raised to help pay Oakey’s vet bills.

Oakey, a 14-pound puppy, was attacked by a cougar on a remote North Island trail near Port Hardy back on Feb. 24. He miraculously survived the incident thanks to his owner Jessica Shaw and her friend charging at the cougar screaming at the top of their lungs, which scared the animal enough to release Oakey from its jaws.

Oakey was then rushed down island to Comox for emergency surgeries, which ended up saving his life. All told, the vet bill came in at over $13,000.

RELATED: North Island woman’s dog survives cougar attack

Since then, financial support and well wishes for Oakey have been pouring in at a Go Fund Me page that was started by Shaw’s friend, Diane Fownes. As of Wednesday (March 23), $6,519 has been raised.

Shaw stated in an update on March 20 that her pal is continuing to improve daily.

“Next week he gets his head stitches removed which we are looking forward to,” she said, adding he’s still mostly resting other than little walks outside that are “the highlight of his day.”

Oakey has also started to get breaks from having to wear his protective cone, “and he’s just where he wants to be having a little cuddle with mama,” Shaw added. “I feel so blessed and amazed at all the kind words of support and compassion and am forever grateful for everyone’s generosity in donating to Oakey.”

If you want to donate to Oakey’s vet bills, please go to https://gofund.me/79e048bd or search “Help Oakey” on Go Fund Me.

@NIGazette
editor@northislandgazette.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

cougar attackDogs

Previous story
Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of March 22
Next story
Suspect arrested after gun complaint near Langford mall

Just Posted

The District of Sooke said it’s working to understand the causes behind a recent increase in traffic delays along Highway 14 for commuters. (File - Sooke News Mirror)
GRIDLOCK: Sooke’s traffic problems ‘far beyond what anyone could have anticipated’

Police arrested a suspect after receiving a gun complaint in the area of the Westshore Town Centre. (Black Press Media file photo)
Suspect arrested after gun complaint near Langford mall

Mayor Barb Desjardins says data shows Esquimalt already receives more policing resources that it needs as a local police union criticizes the township’s council for rejecting funding for new officers. (Courtesy Township of Esquimalt)
Police union ‘disappointed’ in Esquimalt for rejecting new officer funding

Parksville Mayor Ed Mayne and Qualicum Beach Mayor Brian Wiese drop ceremonial pucks to before game 1 of the Vancouver Island Junior Hockey League final between Oceanside Generals and Peninsula Panthers on Wednesday at Oceanside Place. The Panthers won 2-1 and host game 2 on Friday (March 25). (Michael Briones/Black Press Media)
Peninsula Panthers grab early VIJHL final lead with 2-1 win in Parksville