Got extra tree branches to spare? Wild ARC looking to make animal enclosures

Wild ARC is putting the call out for cedar branch donations to help them make wildlife enclosures feel more natural for their furry and feathered patients. (Courtesy of Wild ARC)

Entering the busiest time of the year, wildlife rehabilitation organization Wild ARC is putting out a call for tree branch donations to help care for their furry and feathered friends.

Manager Ginelle Smith said the centre has a need for cedar branches throughout the year to include in their animal enclosures, and during the busy spring baby season, the need spikes.

”We are setting up a lot of enclosures for our patients, so anything from raccoons to eagles and owls, we use branches as perches and enrichment,” said Smith. “It provides opportunities for them to learn how to balance properly, and it gives them a sense of being outside as much as possible.”

She said the need remains high through the summer too, as while they do their best to make each branch last as long as possible, they also have to keep sanitation needs in mind, especially with recent outbreaks of avian and deer diseases.

Later in the year, other types of branches such as apple trees become needed as the animals in the centre’s care get older and start to need them for food as well as stimulus.

Those looking to make a donation of tree branches or a cash donation to support the centre’s work are encouraged to get in touch by emailing info@wildarc.com, by calling 1-855-622-7722, or by visiting spca.bc.ca.

Branches can also be dropped off at the Wild ARC facility, 1020 Malloch Rd., from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

