Grad celebration expectations stay flexible in Sooke School District

SD62 prepared to craft videos during pandemic protocols

Innovation on the fly will shape graduation events for students in the Sooke School District.

While graduations throughout the district will look different again this year due to the pandemic, school grad committees are coming up with ways to celebrate that abide by current provincial COVID-19 guidelines, said SD62 superintendent Scott Stinson.

“With tight deadlines, they need to plan and prepare now for the events at the end of spring,” Stinson said. Schools sent out the timelines to parents earlier this year so they would also be prepared for the shifts in plans that may take place.

READ ALSO: West Shore resident seeks more robust offerings for youth mental health

Current plans include each graduation class having a professional video made, which will contain speeches and messages from the class valedictorian, little anecdotes about the students, photos, and more for the graduates to share with their families, Stinson explained.

“Planning for the convocation is underway taking into account that guidelines may shift again by then,” he noted. “The committees are remaining somewhat flexible with their plans so that they can make the best graduation for their classmates during this unusual year.”

SD62

SD62 superintendent Scott Stinson says grade 12 students who are in a position to graduate at present will be able to do so, despite the COVID-19 pandemic.
