Brentwood Bay’s Daniel Diemer stars in the soon-to-be-released Netflix original The Half of It, alongside Leah Lewis as Ellie Chu. (Facebook/The Half of It Netflix Movie)

Greater Victoria actor stars in upcoming Netflix film The Half of It

Brentwood Bay’s Daniel Diemer plays love struck teenager Paul Munsky

Greater Victorian’s waiting out the pandemic with some Netflix watching can look forward to a film starring local actor Daniel Diemer.

Set for release on May 1, Netflix original The Half of It stars Brentwood Bay’s Diemer as Paul Munsky, a love-struck teenage jock vying for the love of Aster Flores (Alexxis Lemire) with the help of smart, straight-A student Ellie Chu, played by Leah Lewis.

RELATED: Victoria actor heads to New York for big break in major movie

As she helps him catch the eye of his crush, Chu ends up falling for Aster herself. Described as heartfelt, quirky and feel-good by Netflix, the LGBTQ romantic comedy focuses on contemporary friendship and love. The film was written and directed by Alice Wu.

Diemer was born and raised in Brentwood Bay and pursued a career in sports before switching to acting. The 23-year-old graduated from the Victoria Academy for Dramatic Arts in 2016 with a diploma in film and TV acting.

Diemer has also appeared in the Facebook series Sacred Lies and Amazon Prime’s Man in the High Castle.

With files from Keri Coles.

READ ALSO: Film crews in downtown Victoria producing upcoming TV series


nina.grossman@blackpress.ca
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Film industry

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Three more deaths in B.C.’s long-term care facilities due to COVID-19
Next story
University of Victoria researchers say booze sales should be restricted, not encouraged

Just Posted

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Victoria call for community-wide bottle drive

Safe distanced bins placed at two Bottle Depot Return It Centres

Sidney’s Cameo project on pace despite pandemic

Current phase of construction offers plenty of space for crews

Hygiene product drives planned in Greater Victoria to help those in need

Neighbourhood Response Team to take donations at three locations April 25

Greater Victoria actor stars in upcoming Netflix film The Half of It

Brentwood Bay’s Daniel Diemer plays love struck teenager Paul Munsky

Greater Victoria Indigenous artist takes unique approach to COVID-19 masks

Howard La Fortune thought he’d have some fun in designing a homemade mask

B.C. could see some COVID-19 restrictions eased by mid-May: Health officials

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says easing restrictions will come as hospitalizations decrease

VIDEO: Massive fire burns down industrial building in Northern Vancouver Island town

No one was hurt and the cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

After their two dogs died of meat tainted with antifreeze, B.C. family wants to warn others

Charger and Bandit had eaten the meat which was tossed into their fully fenced private backyard

Three more deaths in B.C.’s long-term care facilities due to COVID-19

Eighty-one people have died in B.C. from the novel coronavirus

Homicide investigators called in after man dies in camper belonging to missing B.C. woman

The search for April Lee-Ann Parisian remains ongoing

In a pandemic, those on the front lines face unique mental health challenges

Virtual counselling, created by a firefighter, to help health-care workers, first responders and police

Canada-U.S. border restrictions extended another 30 days

Confirmation comes after U.S. President Donald Trump insinuated restrictions could soon be eased

B.C. human rights observers concerned by spike in family violence amid COVID-19

B.C. Human Rights Commissioner Kasari Govender says she is deeply concerned

Hidden death toll: Doctors say people dying as they avoid ERs due to COVID fears

A pandemic doesn’t stop heart attacks, strokes, serious falls and seizures, says Dr. Alan Drummond

Most Read