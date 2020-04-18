Greater Victoria actor stars in upcoming Netflix film The Half of It

Brentwood Bay’s Daniel Diemer stars in the soon-to-be-released Netflix original The Half of It, alongside Leah Lewis as Ellie Chu. (Facebook/The Half of It Netflix Movie)

Greater Victorian’s waiting out the pandemic with some Netflix watching can look forward to a film starring local actor Daniel Diemer.

Set for release on May 1, Netflix original The Half of It stars Brentwood Bay’s Diemer as Paul Munsky, a love-struck teenage jock vying for the love of Aster Flores (Alexxis Lemire) with the help of smart, straight-A student Ellie Chu, played by Leah Lewis.

As she helps him catch the eye of his crush, Chu ends up falling for Aster herself. Described as heartfelt, quirky and feel-good by Netflix, the LGBTQ romantic comedy focuses on contemporary friendship and love. The film was written and directed by Alice Wu.

Diemer was born and raised in Brentwood Bay and pursued a career in sports before switching to acting. The 23-year-old graduated from the Victoria Academy for Dramatic Arts in 2016 with a diploma in film and TV acting.

Diemer has also appeared in the Facebook series Sacred Lies and Amazon Prime’s Man in the High Castle.

Thank you to @leahmlewis, @alexxislemire and @wolfgangnovogratz for going through this crazy, wonderful journey with me, I love you guys. I love this movie. And can’t wait for the world to see you’re beautiful work 💛 — Daniel Diemer (@Daniel_Diemer_) April 9, 2020

