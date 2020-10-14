Greater Victoria Chamber of Commerce CEO Bruce Williams moderates a lunchtime candidate forum for the Victoria-Beacon Hill riding, attended by the BC Liberals’ Karen Bill (clockwise from top right), the BC Green Party’s Jenn Neilson and the NDP’s Grace Lore. Williams and the Chamber are hosting online forums for five ridings ahead of the Oct. 24 election. (YouTube)

Greater Victoria Chamber of Commerce CEO Bruce Williams moderates a lunchtime candidate forum for the Victoria-Beacon Hill riding, attended by the BC Liberals’ Karen Bill (clockwise from top right), the BC Green Party’s Jenn Neilson and the NDP’s Grace Lore. Williams and the Chamber are hosting online forums for five ridings ahead of the Oct. 24 election. (YouTube)

Greater Victoria chamber shifts candidate forums online for 2020

NDP, Liberal and Green candidates answer CEO’s questions during lunchtime election panels

The Greater Victoria Chamber of Commerce has taken its annual election candidate forums online.

Chamber CEO Bruce Williams is moderating a series of events from noon to 1 p.m. – Green, Liberal and NDP candidates in each of five ridings were invited – in advance of the Oct. 24 provincial election.

RELATED STORIES: BC Votes 2020

Tuesday’s opening forum featured Victoria-Beacon Hill candidates Karen Bill of the BC Liberals, Grace Lore of the NDP and Jenn Neilson of the Green Party. The trio, vying to replace retiring NDP MLA Carole James, answered Williams’ questions about such pre-selected topics as the cost of housing, support for renters and small business, encampments in neighbourhoods, getting people back working downtown as a way to support local businesses, help for tourism operators, amalgamation and regional transportation.

On encampments, a discussion that touched on increased crime in adjacent areas, Neilson said the governing NDP “has not committed to ending homelessness, and has no plan to end homelessness,” noting that 24/7 sheltering is not the answer.

Bill said getting people out of parks and into housing requires a range of services and that the underlying causes of homelessness need to be addressed. “You can’t do this while people are living in tents,” she said. She accused the NDP of going about helping the unhoused the wrong way, by simply buying hotels. Success comes, Bill added, through supports provided “when people transition from tents to housing.”

For her part, Lore said while many units have been provided for the community’s unhoused, “there’s much more to do.” Having a dedicated mental health and addictions ministry, something previous governments have not had, is key to providing critical service. “Treating mental health as a health issue is core to where we are now,” she added.

ALSO READ: Central Park meet-and-greet focuses on homelessness

Lore and Bill referenced existing programs or party platforms when it comes to assisting the many tourism-related businesses in the riding. Neilson called for a long-term plan that helps operators diversify so they appeal to the more local and regional visitors expected to increase in the near future.

The NDP previously budgeted $50 million for its tourism task force as part of its economic recovery plan, Lore said, and plans to invest an additional $100 million to help B.C. tourism-related business. “We want to make sure that when international travel is safe again that this remains a top place to visit.”

The Liberals would create a loan guarantee program for tourism operators and work to help create regional tourism hubs to get more people back to work, Bill said. Eliminating the PST for year and keeping it at three per cent the following year would also help tourism and hospitality dependent businesses, she added.

On amalgamation?

Lore acknowledged the region has too many municipalities but said the issue needs to be resolved by local governments. Neilson said the topic requires further discussion, as residents living further from downtown often have different priorities than those living closer.

Bill did not mince words. “Let’s stop talking about it and get it done. The end. Just get it done,” she said.

Wednesday’s noon-1 p.m. forum (Oct. 14) featured candidates from Oak Bay-Gordon Head, while subsequent panels include Saanich South on Oct. 15, Esquimalt-Metchosin on Oct. 16 and Victoria-Swan Lake on Tuesday, Oct. 20.

To view your riding’s panel live or archived, visit victoriachamber.ca.

 

Do you have a story tip? Email:don.descoteau@blackpress.ca. Follow us on Instagram.  
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC politics

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
BC Liberals pledge to support a second LNG export facility in northern B.C.
Next story
Couple falls victim to Revelstoke rental scam on Kijiji, twice

Just Posted

The new $7.5-million Sooke library is expected to open in 2022. (Vancouver Island Regional Library)
Construction set to begin on new Sooke library

The new facility is expected to open in spring 2022

Advance polls open up for Central Okanagan residents this Friday (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young)
ELECTION 2020: Candidates outline top issues facing Langford-Juan de Fuca

Advance voting opens Oct. 15, ahead of the Oct. 24 election

Tyson Strandlund, 28, is running in the Langford-Juan de Fuca riding under the B.C. Communist Party flag. (Aaron Guillen/News Staff)
B.C. VOTES 2020: UVic student adds name to provincial election ballot for third time

Tyson Strandlund running for the Communist Party in Langford-Juan de Fuca

Freshly cut stumps on Oak Bay Avenue are those of Norway maples that were planted in the 1990s and which outgrew their room on the sidewalk. (Travis Paterson/News Staff)
Norwegian maple trees get the axe in Oak Bay after roots cause problems

Mislabeled maple trees were too big for Oak Bay Village

Greater Victoria Chamber of Commerce CEO Bruce Williams moderates a lunchtime candidate forum for the Victoria-Beacon Hill riding, attended by the BC Liberals’ Karen Bill (clockwise from top right), the BC Green Party’s Jenn Neilson and the NDP’s Grace Lore. Williams and the Chamber are hosting online forums for five ridings ahead of the Oct. 24 election. (YouTube)
Greater Victoria chamber shifts candidate forums online for 2020

NDP, Liberal and Green candidates answer CEO’s questions during lunchtime election panels

Although B.C. has not made masks mandatory in public indoor spaces, some business owners are requiring all customers to wear them before entering their store. (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
B.C. records 158 more COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

There are currently 1,496 active cases in B.C.

Brian Mcgonagle and Lily Burgess have been trying to move to Revelstoke for months. (Submitted)
Couple falls victim to Revelstoke rental scam on Kijiji, twice

They lost $2,600 in total

FILE – Bernard Trest and his son Max, 10, are concerned about B.C.’s plan for students to return to the classroom in September. Trest is one of two fathers who filed a court application to prevent schools from reopening if stricter COVID-19 protections aren’t in place. (Contributed photo)
B.C. Supreme Court tosses parents’ challenge of province’s school reopening plans

Court challenge had requested mandatory masks and more physical distancing

The study conducted for BC Council of Forest Industries found that more than 340 communities and 120 Indigenous Nations and organizations of all sizes benefited economically from the forest industry supply chain . (Black Press file photo)
B.C. forest industry bought $7 billion worth goods and services from local suppliers: study

On Vancouver Island, $1.2 billion worth of goods and services were purchased from 1,600 suppliers, most from Nanaimo and Campbell River

(Girl Guides of Canada)
You can now buy Girl Guide cookies online for $5 a box

Pandemic means that girls have not been able to sell cookies in person

Some Halloween activities are taking place in Sooke. One event is the Pemberton Homes kids’ colouring contest. File - Sooke News Mirror)
TOP 5: Some suggestions for your week ahead

Looking for something to do this week?

Single use checkout bags are one of the plastic items on the list that will be banned in Canada starting in 2021. (Citizen file)
EDITORIAL: Federal plastic ban a good start — but just a start

Canadians toss out 3 million tonnes of plastic waste every year.

The B.C. NDP have pledged to make contraception options such as birth control pills, IUDs, the patch, and the Nuva ring free for all. (AccessBC)
B.C. NDPs free birth control pledge a win for equality, will pay for itself: advocates

AccessBC says burden of paying for contraception should be carried by society, not just women

QFC Pharmacist Becky Buerhaus administers a flu shot on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020 in Everett, Wa. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)
Some Canadians won’t get the flu shot because they haven’t gotten COVID-19: poll

Health officials are worrying about a ‘twindemic’ as flu and coronavirus cases collide

Most Read