Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of April 19

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the following individuals who were wanted as of April 19, 2022.

Alemayehu Townsend is wanted for extortion, forcible imprisonment, assault causing bodily harm, assault with a weapon and possession with the purpose of trafficking. Townsend is described as an 18-year-old man, 5’5”, 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Jeffrey William Frost is wanted for three counts of break and enter. Frost is described as a 38-year-old man, 6’4”, 170 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Shaun Paul James Hebert is wanted for flight from police, two counts of theft under $5,000, possession of stolen property, break and enter with intent and driving while prohibited. Hebert is described as a 44-year-old man, 5’9”, 150 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Catherine Marie Pocetti is wanted for theft under $5,000 and possession of a stolen credit card. Pocetti is described as a 40-year-old woman, 5’5”, 150 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Christopher Corey Wilson is wanted for possession of stolen property and possession of a controlled substance. Wilson is described as a 36-year-old man, 5’8”, 179 pounds, with red hair and blue eyes.

Rhettley Shane Dahl is wanted for two counts of failing to comply with conditions. Dahl is described as a 44-year-old man, 5’10”, 195 pounds, with brown hair and grey eyes.

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information. Crime Stoppers will pay a reward of up to $2,000 for information that leads to arrests or the seizure of property or drugs. All tips are guaranteed to be kept anonymous.

