Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of June 1

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the following individuals who were wanted as of June 1, 2021.

Crispin Kelsey Sims is wanted for assault and possession of a controlled substance. Sims is described as a 44-year-old male, 5’8”, 190 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Rodrina Christine Louise Peter is wanted for assault with a weapon and two counts of theft under $5,000. Peter is described as a 39-year-old female, 5’3”, 126 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Shane Johnathan McCausland is wanted for robbery, theft, possession of an imitation firearm and uttering threats. McCausland is described as a 36-year-old male, 5’9”, 150 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Daniel Roger Varette is wanted for break and enter with intent, breach of probation and failing to comply with an order. Variety is described as a 47-year-old male, 5’9”, 155 pounds, with black hair and blue eyes.

Jeffrey Raymond Adam Ripley is wanted for two counts of impaired driving. Ripley is described as a 42-year-old male, 6’3”, 201 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Paul George Simeao is wanted for possession of stolen property under $5,000 and two counts of breach of probation. Simeao is described as a 39-year-old male, 5’11”, 210 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information. Crime Stoppers will pay a reward of up to $2,000 for information that leads to arrests or the seizure of property or drugs. All tips are guaranteed to be kept anonymous.

