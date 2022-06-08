Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of June 7

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information.

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the following individuals who were wanted as of June 7, 2022.

Franklin Clifford Cook is wanted on a Canadawide warrant for breach of parole. Cook is described as a 35-year-old man, 5’6”, 166 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Michael Shawn Sinclair is wanted for assault causing bodily harm. Sinclair is described as a 53-year-old male, 5’11”, 205 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Catherine Marie Amelie Pocetti is wanted for theft under $5,000, use of a stolen credit card and a warrant for review of sentence. Pocetti is described as a 40-year-old female, 5’5”, 148 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Timothy Scott Leblanc is wanted for three counts of breach of a community service order. Leblanc is described as a 46-year-old male, 6’6”, 220 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Malcolm Leif Elliott is wanted for impaired operation of a vehicle. Elliott is described as a 55-year-old male, 5’6”, 150 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Troy Martin is wanted for impaired operation of a vehicle. Martin is described as a 38-year-old male, 6’1”, 161 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information. Crime Stoppers will pay a reward of up to $2,000 for information that leads to arrests or the seizure of property or drugs. All tips are guaranteed to be kept anonymous.

