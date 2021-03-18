Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of March 16

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information.

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the following individuals who were wanted as of March 16, 2021.

Benjamin Geoffrey Hilliard is wanted for break and enter, possession of break and enter instrument and breach of undertaking. Hilliard is described as a 42-year-old male, 5’11”, 180 pounds, with brown hair and grey eyes.

Dylan John Driscoll is wanted for assault, causing a disturbance and uttering threats. Driscoll is described as a 34-year-old male, 6’2”, 170 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Darcy Bruce Morgan is wanted for two counts of break and enter, two counts of theft under $,5,000 and breach of undertaking. Morgan is described as a 58-year-old male, 5’10”, 155 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Barbara Mary Joseph is wanted for theft under $5,000. Joseph is described as a 28-year-old female, 5’4”, 205 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Brandon James Wildman is wanted for breach of probation. Wildman is described as a 40-year-old male, 5’9”, 150 pounds, with balding brown hair and brown eyes.

Alisha Lee Hartwig-Branchaud is wanted for failing to comply with probation. Hartwig-Branchaud is described as a 31-year-old female, 5’1”, 111 pounds, with blonde hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information. Crime Stoppers will pay a reward of up to $2,000 for information that leads to arrests or the seizure of property or drugs. All tips are guaranteed to be kept anonymous.

