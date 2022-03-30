Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of March 29

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the following individuals who were wanted as of March 29, 2022.

Catherine Marie Pocetti is wanted for theft under $5,000 and possession of a stolen credit card. Pocetti is described as a 40-year-old female, 5’5”, 150 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Stacey Hayden is wanted for trafficking a controlled drug. Hayden is described as a 37-year-old female, 5’6”, 205 pounds, with auburn hair and hazel eyes.

Christopher Corey Wilson is wanted for possession of stolen property and possession of a controlled substance. Wilson is described as a 36-year-old male, 5’8”, 179 pounds, with red hair and blue eyes.

David James Hodgkinson is wanted for break and enter, possession of break and enter tools, failing to comply and breach of conditions. Hodgkinson is described as a 33-year-old male, 5’6”, 140 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Nikolas Antonio Barjasic is wanted for breach of recognizance. Barjasic is described as a 23-year-old male, 5’10”, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Rhettley Shane Dahl is wanted for two counts of failing to comply with conditions. Dahl is described as a 44-year-old male, 5’10”, 195 pounds, with brown hair and grey eyes.

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information. Crime Stoppers will pay a reward of up to $2,000 for information that leads to arrests or the seizure of property or drugs. All tips are guaranteed to be kept anonymous.

crime