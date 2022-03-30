Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information.

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information.

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of March 29

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the following individuals who were wanted as of March 29, 2022.

Catherine Marie Pocetti is wanted for theft under $5,000 and possession of a stolen credit card. Pocetti is described as a 40-year-old female, 5’5”, 150 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Stacey Hayden is wanted for trafficking a controlled drug. Hayden is described as a 37-year-old female, 5’6”, 205 pounds, with auburn hair and hazel eyes.

Christopher Corey Wilson is wanted for possession of stolen property and possession of a controlled substance. Wilson is described as a 36-year-old male, 5’8”, 179 pounds, with red hair and blue eyes.

David James Hodgkinson is wanted for break and enter, possession of break and enter tools, failing to comply and breach of conditions. Hodgkinson is described as a 33-year-old male, 5’6”, 140 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Nikolas Antonio Barjasic is wanted for breach of recognizance. Barjasic is described as a 23-year-old male, 5’10”, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Rhettley Shane Dahl is wanted for two counts of failing to comply with conditions. Dahl is described as a 44-year-old male, 5’10”, 195 pounds, with brown hair and grey eyes.

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information. Crime Stoppers will pay a reward of up to $2,000 for information that leads to arrests or the seizure of property or drugs. All tips are guaranteed to be kept anonymous.

crime

Previous story
Sooke School District still struggling to keep up with population growth
Next story
Woman arrested after hitting another woman with hammer at Nanaimo mall

Just Posted

Despite the province investing a record $2 billion in school capital projects over the next three years, the need for new and upgraded facilities in Sooke continues to rise.
Sooke School District still struggling to keep up with population growth

Crews responded to a fire in East Sooke Wednesday morning. (Kevin Laird - Sooke News Mirror)
Firefighters douse fire in East Sooke

A rendering showing BC-Alta Development’s proposed plans for one of two properties straddling Veterans Memorial Parkway. (Photo Courtesy of BC-Alta Development Ltd.)
Residents voice mostly opposition to Colwood rezoning proposal

A cyclist navigates the shoulder in traffic along Oak Bay Avenue in Victoria. The capital city and federal government want to cut transportation emissions by 2030. (Black Press Media file photo)
Victoria sees local benefits from federal 2030 emissions reduction plan