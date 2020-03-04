Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information.

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of March 3

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the following individuals who were wanted as of March 3, 2020.

Kirk Duncan McEachern is wanted for assault, breach of conditions and two counts of failing to comply with probation. McEachern is described as a 34-year-old male, five-foot-11, 161 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes.

Hugh Harold Garlow is wanted on a Canadawide warrant for parole violation. Garlow is described as a 65-year-old male, five-foot-nine, 179 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Muhammad Ahmed is wanted for committing an indecent act and failing to comply with probation conditions. Ahmed is described as a 27-year-old male, five-foot-11, 161 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Bhupinder Singh is wanted for assault on a peace officer. Singh is described as a 36-year-old male, five-foot-three, 170 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Scott Cameron Butler is wanted for possession of a controlled substance. Butler is described as a 40-year-old male, five-foot-11, 210 pounds, with black hair and blue eyes.

Kristopher Lee Holmes is wanted for breach of probation. Holmes is described as a 46-year-old male, five-foot-11, 181 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information. Crime Stoppers will pay a reward of up to $2,000 for information that leads to arrests or the seizure of property or drugs. All tips are guaranteed to be kept anonymous.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Empress workers prepare for strike over wages, workload
Next story
Canadians flying from B.C. to Australia charged after 16 kg of meth found in suitcases

Just Posted

Langford city staff take precautions, avoid shaking Minister’s hands amid COVID-19 fears

It’s reasonable to think about not shaking hands, says BC’s provincial health officer

City of Victoria paying for over 4,000 unused youth transit passes per month

Ridership is steadily increasing, but more uptake required

Empress workers prepare for strike over wages, workload

Nearly 500 Victoria workers in culinary, housekeeping and more serve strike notice

Victoria’s American expat population a heavy hitter in Super Tuesday vote

Expats hold more power in selecting Democratic presidential candidate

Victoria Beer Week to begin on Friday

The week includes 19 events across the city for every beer lover out there

‘One day at a time’: ‘Jeopardy!’ host Alex Trebek speaks one year after cancer diagnosis

Trebek said the past year had both good and bad days

Return to work brings some optimism about WFP-employee relations

Long-time Chemainus sawmill employee leaving happier politics appear to be changing for the better

Canadians flying from B.C. to Australia charged after 16 kg of meth found in suitcases

The pair of Canadian nationals have been charged with a number of illicit drug possession

A&W employees in Ladysmith get all-inclusive vacation for 10 years of service

Kelly Frenchy, Katherine Aleck, and Muriel Jack are headed on all-expenses-paid vacations

Wet’suwet’en elected council wants in on pipeline, B.C. land talks

Deal with Ottawa, Victoria leaves councils out, hereditary chiefs told

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of March 3

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Toilet paper roll selling for $100 on Craigslist as people capitalize on COVID-19 fears

A plethora of posts selling toilet paper have popped up on Facebook and Craigslist in the past few days

White Claw Hard Seltzer to hit B.C. shelves this weekend

The highly sought after beverage will be available on Mar. 7

B.C. rink snaps Brier losing skid

Jim Cotter and company double the Yukon 6-3 Wednesday morning in Kingston, Ont.

Most Read