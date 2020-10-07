Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Oct. 7

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information.

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the following individuals who were wanted as of Oct. 6, 2020.

Brandon Tyler Jackson is wanted for assault and breach of probation. Jackson is described as a 26-year-old male, five-foot-10, 181 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Alexander James Snow is wanted for unlawfully being in a dwelling house and two counts of breach of release order. Snow is described as a 33-year-old male, six feet, 155 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes.

Jennifer Lorraine Lemmen is wanted for failing to comply with probation. Lemmen is described as a 40-year-old female, five-foot-10, 146 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Richard Oliveira is wanted for fear of injury. Oliveira is described as a 50-year-old male, five-foot-seven, 155 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Ricky John Burns is wanted for harassing communication. Burns is described as a 32-year-old male, five-foot-10, 165 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Jack Anton Williams is wanted for assault, impaired driving causing bodily harm and failing to attend court. Williams is described as a 34-year-old male, five-foot-10, 221 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information. Crime Stoppers will pay a reward of up to $2,000 for information that leads to arrests or the seizure of property or drugs. All tips are guaranteed to be kept anonymous.