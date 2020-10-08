Morning commuters inch along the Trans Canada Highway near the Helmcken Road overpass in View Royal. South Island transportation issues are among the focuses of a questionnaire sent by 11 local mayors to the three main party leaders and all regional candidates in the Oct. 24 provincial election. (Black Press Media file photo)

Greater Victoria mayors want concrete answers from party leaders, local candidates

Questions focus on child care; mental health, addictions and treatment, and transportation

Eleven of Greater Victoria’s 13 mayors have sent a joint letter to the three provincial party leaders and all local candidates to gauge commitment to addressing issues of regional importance.

The broad-based letter calls on parties and candidates to respond to a list of nine specific questions about much-needed services and actions on the south Island, asking them to detail how their party’s platform would implement them.

The questions focus on three main areas: child care; mental health, addictions and treatment, and transportation from Nanaimo south.

“Our municipalities are facing challenging issues that we as local governments can’t address in isolation,” said Saanich Mayor Fred Haynes in a release. “As a regional group of municipal leaders, we collaborated to identify some of the most challenging, complex issues and we want our residents to know how each of the provincial parties and regional candidates intend to provide support to these issues.”

READ ALSO: All 13 CRD mayors call for province to fund E&N rail segment

The only mayors not to sign the shared letter were Metchosin’s John Ranns and Central Saanich’s Ryan Windsor.

There are many issues affecting local municipalities and residents, stated View Royal Mayor David Screech. But the mayors chose to narrow the focus to those crossing boundaries, from ensuring adequate, accessible child care spaces exist and providing more treatment and recovery options, to treating the south Island as a specific and significant transportation zone was critical.

“While it is difficult to isolate only three issues, these ones are worthy of serious discussion during this election campaign,” Screech said. “We are hopeful that we will receive some clear commitments from all parties and local candidates.”

Candidates and leaders were given a deadline of Oct. 14 to email back their answers, and encouraged to voice their answers during election town halls to allow interested residents to be informed before voting.

 

Do you have a story tip? Email:don.descoteau@blackpress.ca. Follow us on Instagram.  
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Capital Regional DistrictElection 2020

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Bears take the brunt of negative human behaviour in B.C.
Next story
B.C. mom delivers north Island’s first home birth baby in 30 years

Just Posted

Greater Victoria mayors want concrete answers from party leaders, local candidates

Questions focus on child care; mental health, addictions and treatment, and transportation

B.C. VOTES 2020: Sooke mayor focuses in on four key election issues

Transportation, cannabis taxation and school improvements among concerns

Outdoors store operators happy in new West Shore home

Island Outfitters opens the doors this week on Island Highway in View Royal

NDP wants to criminalize domestic emotional abuse with new law

MP Randall Garrison introduces private member’s bill

Jordan River clean up fills garbage dumpster

Sooke ATV Club members collected garbage on Oct. 3

B.C. has 115 more COVID-19 cases, Thanksgiving caution urged

No additional deaths or health-care outbreaks

Vancouver Island SAR teams join forces to extract injured mountaineers from a glacier

Injured mountaineers rescued from the side of a glacier in Strathcona Park

POLL: Is COVID-19 influencing your Thanksgiving plans?

It’s traditionally a time for turkey and cranberry sauce, for family get-togethers,… Continue reading

B.C. Liberals offer bridge financing, no small business tax for a year

Tourism, hospitality companies may close by Christmas

Bears take the brunt of negative human behaviour in B.C.

Common attractants are garbage, compost piles, birdseed, pet food, berry bushes and fruit trees

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Canada Post urges holiday shoppers to buy gifts early amid surge in online shopping

Canada Post said it was hiring more than 4,000 temporary seasonal employees,

‘Human error’ led to dam release on Capilano River, killing one: report

Metro Vancouver to review implementing warning system

Confederate flag taken down as quickly as it was mysteriously erected in Smithers

Flag went up early Saturday and was quickly removed by Town staff; police investigating as mischief

Most Read