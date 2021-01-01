Sgt. Andrew Harnett, 37, joined the Calgary Police Service 12 years ago. He was killed during a traffic stop northeast of the city on New Year’s Eve 2020. (Calgary Police Service handout)

Greater Victoria police mourn New Year’s Eve death of Calgary police officer

Sgt. Andrew Harnett, 37, died while conducting a traffic stop Dec. 31

Greater Victoria police departments are mourning the death of a Calgary police officer Friday, who was struck and killed while conducting a traffic stop on New Year’s Eve.

On Friday morning (Jan. 1), the Calgary Police Service confirmed Sgt. Andrew Harnett, 37, was conducting a traffic stop in northeast Calgary at 10:50 p.m. on Thursday, when the driver fled the scene and struck the officer.

Despite the efforts of several colleagues and EMS members to save him, Harnett died in hospital around midnight.

Harnett had joined the Calgary police force 12 years ago.

READ ALSO: Abbotsford officer dies of his injuries following assault in Nelson

Friday morning, Greater Victoria police departments took to Twitter to express their condolences.

“Tragic start to 2021 for our policing family. We stand with our brothers and sisters at the @CalgaryPolice, mourning the tragic line of duty death of Sgt. Andrew Harnett,” Central Sannich Police Service said in a tweet.

“@Vicpdcanada send our heartfelt condolences to Sgt. Andrew Harnett’s family, friends and all @CalgaryPolice in this senseless tragedy. We stand with you during this difficult time,” Victoria Police Chief Del Manak tweeted.

Shortly before 11 a.m. Pacific Time, the Calgary Police Department announced it has issued two first-degree murder warrants for Calgary residents, Al-Azan Shah Muhammad, 17, and Amir Abdulrahman, 19, who are sought in connection with Harnett’s death.

Police say an application was made to the Youth Division of the Calgary provincial court in order to name the youth wanted in connection to the death.

READ ALSO: Victoria police seeking armed and dangerous man after shots fired

-With files from Ashley Wadhwani

 

