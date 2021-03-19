Greater Victoria residents rally to protect old-growth forests at B.C. legislature

‘That’s what we’re standing up here to protect,’ says Vicky Husband

On the doorstep of the B.C. legislature, attendees of the ForestMarch BC 2021 rally made their message clear Friday in Victoria: government promises to reduce old-growth logging and include Indigenous peoples in B.C. forestry decisions are not happening fast enough.

The provincial government was largely the target of the protesters, who said it is stalling on enacting 14 recommendations from an old-growth strategic review published last September.

Longtime environmental advocate and Order of Canada member Vicky Husband referenced herself and Pacheedaht First Nation member Bill Jones as being the elders amongst the forest protectors.

“And we are still fighting for what I like to call the ancient forest,” she said. “That’s what we’re standing up here to protect and it’s going to take a lot of public action and outrage. This government just lies, they don’t intend to protect anything … I was saying over 30 years ago we’re over-cutting our forests, and we still are.”

