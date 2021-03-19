Longtime environmental advocate Vicky Husband speaks at a ForestMarchBC rally on Friday in Victoria’s Centennial Square. (Don Descoteau/News Staff)

Longtime environmental advocate Vicky Husband speaks at a ForestMarchBC rally on Friday in Victoria’s Centennial Square. (Don Descoteau/News Staff)

Greater Victoria residents rally to protect old-growth forests at B.C. legislature

‘That’s what we’re standing up here to protect,’ says Vicky Husband

On the doorstep of the B.C. legislature, attendees of the ForestMarch BC 2021 rally made their message clear Friday in Victoria: government promises to reduce old-growth logging and include Indigenous peoples in B.C. forestry decisions are not happening fast enough.

The provincial government was largely the target of the protesters, who said it is stalling on enacting 14 recommendations from an old-growth strategic review published last September.

Longtime environmental advocate and Order of Canada member Vicky Husband referenced herself and Pacheedaht First Nation member Bill Jones as being the elders amongst the forest protectors.

“And we are still fighting for what I like to call the ancient forest,” she said. “That’s what we’re standing up here to protect and it’s going to take a lot of public action and outrage. This government just lies, they don’t intend to protect anything … I was saying over 30 years ago we’re over-cutting our forests, and we still are.”

More to come.

ALSO READ: Fairy Creek protesters gather at Victoria courthouse

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

forestryprotestProvincial Government

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Opposition leader takes Minister Eby to task over Penticton shelter handling
Next story
B.C. addiction treatment centre rejected because it’s on ‘agricultural’ land

Just Posted

Longtime environmental advocate Vicky Husband speaks at a ForestMarchBC rally on Friday in Victoria’s Centennial Square. (Don Descoteau/News Staff)
Greater Victoria residents rally to protect old-growth forests at B.C. legislature

‘That’s what we’re standing up here to protect,’ says Vicky Husband

A Capital Regional District program aimed at planning, developing and funding performing arts facilities isn't sitting well with Juan de Fuca director Mike Hicks. (Pixabay photo)
Juan de Fuca director won’t back performing arts facilities plan

CRD moves forward on plan but securing full support around region will be tough

The Customs House construction site is closed temporarily after a COVID-19 exposure. (Black Press Media file photo)
Victoria Customs House construction site closed temporarily after COVID-19 exposure

Additional cleaning and sanitization underway

People present at Lansdowne Middle School on March 10, 11 or 12 may have been exposed to a case of COVID-19. (Black Press Media file photo)
Another COVID-19 exposure reported at a Saanich middle school

Exposures may have occurred at Lansdowne Middle School north campus March 10, 11 or 12

Supporting local was made easier last year by a Victoria-based online site that allowed shoppers to purchase gift cards online. (Black Press Media file photo)
Victoria initiative sells nearly $1 million in local business gift cards

Support Local BC lets people purchase local gift cards in one online space

A health-care worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a UHN COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Toronto, Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. A single dose of Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine is barely enough to cover the average pinky nail but is made up of more than 280 components and requires at least three manufacturing plants to produce. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
COVID-19: Health officials give timetable for vaccinating all B.C. adults by July

People aged 79 will begin being able to book appointments on March 20

Black Press media file
Comox man dies in logging accident near Port McNeill

Port McNeill RCMP say criminality is not suspected.

Mesachie Lake’s Herrington family: dad Shaun, mom Cara, eldest daughter Charlotte, and new arrival Violet, who was born in a hurry on Sunday, March 7. (Angie Hughes photo)
Special home delivery for Vancouver Island mom

Mesachie Lake couple deliver baby in the driveway with entire fire department waiting outside

Minister of Housing David Eby called Penticton city council’s decision to try and close a shelter housing 42 people ‘disgraceful’ while opposition leader Shirley Bond called Eby a bully on Thursday morning. (File photo)
Opposition leader takes Minister Eby to task over Penticton shelter handling

The two politicians shared jabs during the Thursday morning session of the Provincial Legislature

Surrey RCMP officers seen wearing masks during an incident in Surrey in March 2021. (Shane MacKichan photos)
B.C. RCMP ‘very pleased’ to be included in COVID-19 vaccine priority groups

B.C. government announced frontline workers to be included in phases 2, 3

Dee Gallant and Murphy are going to be featured as a question in a German game show. (Photo submitted)
Chemainus woman who sent cougar scurrying with Metallica tapped by German game show

And the answer is, Who used a heavy metal song in 2019 to eliminate danger?

British Columbia officials plan to meet next week with arts organizations who’ve felt shut out of conversations about reopening plans during the pandemic. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
The arts are not a ‘frill,’ say B.C. groups frustrated with lack of communication

Health officials plan to meet with arts organizations about reopening plans amid COVID-19 pandemic

Police execute a search warrant at a Thulin St. address after a suspected case of vigilante justice. RCMP photo
Police say man beaten in his own home in apparent case of vigilante justice

RCMP warn against taking law into your own hands after stolen property recovered, four men charged

OPINION SIG
OBITUARY: A tribute to Larry Rumsby

Former electrician contributed generously to community life – and always with a smile

Most Read