RESULTS: Greater Victoria polls start trickling in

With four ridings in Greater Victoria, local federal election results are starting to come in.
In the Esquimalt–Saanich–Sooke riding six candidates are vying for your vote. NDP incumbent Randall Garrison faces off against Doug Kobayashi (Liberal), Harley Gordon (Green), Laura Frost (Conservative), Rob Anderson (People’s Party of Canada), and Tyson Riel Strandlund (Communist Party of Canada ).
Garrison jumped to an early lead with Frost and Kobyashi currently battling for second.
In the Saanich-Gulf Islands riding, six candidates were vying for your vote. Green Party incumbent Elizabeth May faced off against Conservative candidate David Busch, NDP’s Sabina Singh, Liberal Sherri Moore-Arbour, People’s Party of Canada candidate David Hilderman, and Communist Party of Canada candidate Dock Currie.
May jumped to an early lead and has been predicted to keep her seat.
In the Victoria, NDP incumbent Laurel Collins, faced off against Nick Loughton (Green), Nikki Macdonald (Liberal), Hannah Hodson (Conservative), John Randal Phipps (People’s Party of Canada), Janis Zroback (Communist Party of Canada), and Jordan Reichert (Animal Protection Party of Canada).
Collins is leading the polls with 35 reporting and 2,096 votes so far.
In Cowichan–Malahat–Langford five candidates are facing off including NDP incumbent Alistair MacGregor, Alana DeLong (Conservative), Blair Herbert (Liberal), Lia Versaevel (Green), and Mark Hecht (People’s Party of Canada).
MacGregor jumped to an early lead and has been predicted to maintain that as the final polls report.
The Canadian Press is projecting the Liberals have won enough seats to stay in power with a minority government but have fallen short of winning a majority.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will need the support of at least one other party to maintain a minority government.
More to come.
Canada Election 2021Cowichan–Malahat–LangfordElection 2021Esquimalt–Saanich–Sookefederal electionSaanich–Gulf IslandsVictoria electoral district