A man sleeps at vacant commercial property in downtown Victoria. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)

Greater Victoria street nurses ask government to help the homeless in COVID-19 crisis

12 priorities laid out by front-line workers

Front line health workers are calling on the provincial government to do more for the homeless population amidst the the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a letter the BC Ministry of Health, BC Ministry of Mental Health and Addictions, BC Housing, BC Ministry of Poverty Reduction, street nurses, researchers and homeless advocates lay out 12 priorities to help the city’s most vulnerable.

One of the advocates is Corey Ranger, a registered nurse who works with vulnerable populations in Victoria’s downtown core. Since the pandemic began, he said, things have become worse for the region’s homeless population and aren’t looking any better.

ALSO READ: ‘I bawled, it was heartbreaking’; Parksville homeless shelter forced to close due to COVID-19 concerns

“People who are homeless or using drugs weren’t the original people vulnerable to COVID-19, those were travellers,” Ranger said. “However, they’re the ones feeling the brunt of the impact.”

The issue is that people without homes can’t adhere to provincial health policies issued in relation to the virus. Most shelters have closed, and those that remain open still have issues with crowding. Additionally, people can’t regularly access information or do online self-assessment tests without regular access to a cell phone or the internet – something that is much more difficult now that computer labs at shelters have shut down and since libraries closed.

On top of that, there are no handwashing stations situated around downtown Victoria for use by the public, and limited access to clean water and hand sanitizer.

“People who are homeless can’t self-isolate, so we’re giving them advice that doesn’t match up with their needs,” Ranger said. “They’re the ones at risk of being infected, since so many have pre-existing health conditions.”

At any given time, he added, there are approximately 160 people lined up in makeshift shelters along Pandora Avenue, none of whom can meet social distancing protocols.

ALSO READ: Victoria nurse asks for compassion after people shout at him for saving an overdose victim

On top of the COVID-19 crisis the opioid crisis is still ongoing, but with border closures, accessibility to drugs has seen a steep dive.

“That means people are taking more risks and going to dealers they don’t know,” Ranger said. “Dealers are cutting their drugs with more things to make up for the shortage.”

This is why one of the recommendations put forward in the letter is access to safe drugs – including both illicit and legal.

“If all of a sudden if there’s no pubs or liquor stores, people dependant on alcohol can go into withdrawal and die, so we need the government to step up.”

The letter also calls for more income support, for overdose prevention services to be deemed an essential service, to establish mobile testing centres, to provide more nursing support and to lift the ban on camping in parks.

nicole.crescenzi@vicnews.com

Like us on Facebook, send a Tweet to @NicoleCrescenzi
and follow us on Instagram

CoronavirusHomelessnessnurse

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Add playgrounds to the list of off-limit places in Oak Bay

Just Posted

Port Renfrew, Pacheedaht Nation close communities to visitors amidst COVID-19 fears

An influx of visitors to the area had locals concerned about resources

Greater Victoria street nurses ask government to help the homeless in COVID-19 crisis

12 priorities laid out by front-line workers

West Shore RCMP seek stranger who tried to walk into Langford home

The homeowner chases off the suspect described as a man aged 25 to 35

COVID-19: Goldstream Food Bank braces for influx of patrons after layoffs

Food bank still unsure if volunteers can safely distribute hampers

Victoria harbour authority closes Ogden Point walkway to the public

Greater Victoria Harbour Authority says not enough people were practising social distancing

B.C. announces $5 billion financial relief for COVID-19 pandemic

Renters, small business to get assistance quickly, John Horgan says

News Mirror offices closed to the public

But there’s still plenty of ways to reach us

All golf courses in the province should be closed to prevent virus spreading, British Columbia Golf says

One golf course operator blasts call as “overstepping”

A student loan freeze, $1,000 payments: Here’s what B.C.’s COVID-19 plan has for you

Help for renters is coming, Premier John Horgan says

MP Blaney one of three NDP MPs joining emergency session of Parliament on Tuesday

North Island-Powell River MP Rachel Blaney will join NDP leader Jagmeet Singh… Continue reading

B.C. man holds virtual birthday party with 70 guests

Peter Van Mil of Abbotsford turns 35 and celebrates with Facebook Live video

B.C. reports 3 new COVID-19 deaths but 100 people have recovered, Henry says

13 people in total have died due to COVID-19 in B.C.

Comprehensive COVID-19 world update as of Monday afternoon, March 23

4,200 prisoners release, 1,000 new hospital beds for New York

Suspect’s replica gun and truck keys taken during botched armed robbery in Nanaimo

RCMP make arrest after incident Friday on Fifth Street

Most Read