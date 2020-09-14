Greater Victoria teachers calling for schools to close due to poor air quality

The Greater Victoria Teachers’ Association is asking for immediate closure of schools, saying wildfire smoke responses are in conflict with COVID-19 protocols. (Black Press Media file photo)

Greater Victoria teachers are calling for the immediate closure of the region’s schools until air quality improves.

Air quality is in the high or very high health risk levels for communities across B.C., including Greater Victoria, which is expected to stay smoky until at least Tuesday. The poor air quality, caused by wildfires burning in California, Oregon and Washington, comes with a provincial warning to avoid strenuous outdoor activities and for children to avoid all outdoor physical exertion.

The Greater Victoria Teacher’s Association (GVTA) issued a statement Monday calling on the Greater Victoria School District (SD61) to close schools, arguing that the school district’s plan for a ‘hold and secure’ is in direct conflict with COVID-19 exposure mitigation protocols, such as opening windows, maximizing ventilation and moving activities and classes outdoors when possible.

On Sunday, SD61 acknowledged the region’s poor air quality and asked schools in areas with high smoke density to practice strategies similar to a hold and secure, such as keeping windows and doors closed during the school day and keeping students who can’t tolerate the smoke inside during recess and lunch breaks.

SD61 added all COVID-19 health and safety control measures remain in place.

But the GVTA counters that the two policies can’t operate in tandem. Having students indoors, without masks and opportunities for outdoor learning is dangerous, the association says.

“This is a recipe for COVID transmission,” the GVTA writes. “And students and staff will not be safe.”

