(Black Press Media file photo)

(Black Press Media file photo)

Greater Victoria tries again on regional transportation strategy

CRD board requests priority list to improve people-moving, reduce emissions in region

Despite vastly different needs between rural and urban jurisdictions, the Capital Regional District is taking a shot at determining a list of regional transportation priorities, this time with climate targets in mind.

At its Dec. 9 meeting the CRD board directed staff to work with partner jurisdictions – municipalities and the province – and BC Transit to create a priority list that best serves community needs and includes low-carbon options. The board also approved the formation of a transportation standing committee while asking staff to research options for a transportation governance model that will “provide long-term advocacy and action.”

“The board has identified transportation as a strategic priority and we want to work collaboratively as a region to begin improving congestion and moving towards a lower-carbon, multi-modal transportation system,” said board chair Colin Plant in a release.

RELATED STORY: South Island Transportation Strategy looks to reduce reliance on personal vehicles

CRD directors discussed a staff report outlining existing gaps in transportation planning and implementation, created mostly by the lack of regional cohesion on projects, advocacy, funding and decision making.

The report stated that since 2011, 15 plans and studies have attempted to define and identify solutions to two ongoing problems: morning and afternoon traffic congestion that increases travel time and decreases quality of life; and the inability to build new road infrastructure to meet increased demand, a scenario that creates a focus on encouraging residents to shift their transportation modes.

Among those was the 119-page regional transportation plan completed in July 2014 that outlined themes, called for revised governance and funding arrangements, and detailed outcomes and actions.

View Royal Mayor David Screech, following up similar comments by Sidney Mayor Cliff McNeill-Smith, said this plan contained everything the region needs to move forward.

“The plans are in place, it’s time to take action as we’ve gone ‘round and ‘round on this,” Screech said, adding he would support a regional referendum on a new governance model.

FROM THE FILES: CRD board agrees on new Regional Transportation Service

Longtime Langford councillor and CRD director Denise Blackwell said her fast-growing municipality has always believed in the need for a regional transportation authority. She voiced a long-held frustration that despite being the third-largest municipality in the region, Langford has no representation on the Victoria regional transit commission, which oversees bus service.

Directors from outlying municipalities did their best to remind those from the core about their communities’ differing needs.

Sooke Mayor Maja Tait supported a regional approach and a unified voice on transportation issues, but stressed that “it comes down to the trust that smaller communities will not be left behind.” Sooke is a growing community that is attracting new residents not only for its relative affordability, but because they are choosing to live there, she said. Tait said conversations around regional transportation issues need to factor in the CRD’s regional growth strategy.

READ ALSO: The ‘Colwood Crawl’ doesn’t go through Colwood

“This is essentially an urban problem, I don’t want to see urban decisions compromising the way rural communities operate,” said Metchosin Mayor John Ranns.

The differences in transportation needs across the region are not as great as some directors articulated around the table, stated Victoria Mayor Lisa Helps.

“Traffic congestion in peak periods is an economic problem, the [transportation] mode shift challenge is a climate problem,” she said.

CRD staff will report back to the board early in the new year once the list and the options for governance models are complete.

 

Do you have a story tip? Email:don.descoteau@blackpress.ca. Follow us on Instagram.  
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Capital Regional DistrictTransportation

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Sidney recognizes deputy fire chief Mike Harman for 15 years of service
Next story
Porch pirates raid Central Saanich’s Brentwood Bay neighbourhood

Just Posted

Central Saanich police continue to investigate two likely related thefts of packages delivered by an Internet retail giant. (Central Saanich Police/Twitter)
Porch pirates raid Central Saanich’s Brentwood Bay neighbourhood

Central Saanich Police issue a raft of tips to prevent future thefts of packages

Two impaired drivers arrested in Saanich after crashing into separate hydro poles on Dec. 19. (Metro Creative photo)
Two impaired drivers crash into Saanich hydro poles in same night

One driver fled the scene, both arrested for drunk driving

(Black Press Media file photo)
Greater Victoria tries again on regional transportation strategy

CRD board requests priority list to improve people-moving, reduce emissions in region

The Town of Sidney recognized Mike Harman, deputy fire of the Sidney Volunteer Fire Department, for 15 years of employment with the municipality on Monday. (Sidney Volunteer Fire Department/Submitted)
Sidney recognizes deputy fire chief Mike Harman for 15 years of service

Harman became deputy fire chief in 2015, joined the department as a volunteer in 1998

To thank the community for supporting them through a difficult year, the Canadian College of Performing Arts released a holiday music video Dec. 17. (Screenshot)
Victoria performing arts college releases holiday music video

Canadian College of Performing Arts takes theatre online amid pandemic

Thursday, Dec. 24 is not just Christmas Eve, unofficially it’s Eggnog Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Dec. 20 to 26

Eggnog Day, Humbug Day and Festivus are all coming up this week

Island Health declared a COVID-19 outbreak at The Gardens at Qualicum Beach longterm care facility on Dec. 19, 2020. (Facebook photo)
COVID-19 outbreak declared at longterm care facility on Vancouver Island

Staff member tested positive at The Gardens at Qualicum Beach

Sharon Lambert, seen here with service dog Toby on Dec. 11, 2020, has set up a fundraiser to help pay for the costs of training him and so he can hopefully live with her full-time. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
B.C. charity looking for donations to help get service dog into home of Fraser Valley woman

Epic Service Dogs is hoping to give a Christmas miracle to Sharon Lambert of Chilliwack

(Black Press Media file photo)
Woman tells police her dog was driving after vehicle ends in ditch on Vancouver Island

Woman allegedly refuses to give breath sample, slapped with 90-day driving prohibition

Paramjit Masutta was killed Dec. 15 when a runaway cargo van hit her near 144th Street and 61A Avenue while she was walking her daughters home from school. A GoFundMe has been started, raising more than $50,000 in less than 24 hours. (Photo: GoFundMe)
GoFundMe for ‘heroic’ Surrey mom killed by runaway van raises thousands within a day

Paramjit Masutta was killed when an unoccupied vehicle rolled down 144th Street

Parksville’s Christiana Conway, left, husband Chris Conway, right, and friend Elizabeth Doell write letters designed to bring Christmas cheer to senior residents at area care homes. (Submitted photo)
Vancouver Island woman helps create special messages of Christmas cheer for seniors

Hand-written letters designed to help lonely residents during holiday season

This month, Dann Denis became the first writer to have his work published on the Word on the Street bulletin board at Literacy Central Vancouver Island’s Well Read Books bookstore. (Photos courtesy Literacy Central Vancouver Island)
Word on the Street bulletin board building literacy for homeless Vancouver Islanders

Nanaimo literacy group providing creative outlet for those living on the street

Takuo Nakanishi takes a physically distanced photo of his children Soyoka and Arata with a Santa wearing a protective face mask to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, in Abbotsford, B.C, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. sees 624 more COVID-19 cases, 11 more deaths

No new outbreaks in health care system

Comox Valley resident Mackai Sharp has created a project addressing bigotry and intolerance in the community. Photo montage submitted.
Vancouver Island teen releases ‘devastating’ exploration of local hatred

Comox Valley student creates project addressing intolerance and bigotry in our community

Most Read