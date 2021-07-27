A report of a man holding a gun during an argument in the 2500-block of Beacon Avenue July 26 amounted to nothing after RCMP determined the man wasn’t in possession of a weapon. (Black Press Media file photo)

A report of a man holding a gun during an argument in the 2500-block of Beacon Avenue July 26 amounted to nothing after RCMP determined the man wasn’t in possession of a weapon. (Black Press Media file photo)

Gun call at Sidney restaurant a mistake: RCMP

Bystander reported they saw a man holding a gun during an argument

A report of a man holding a gun during an argument in downtown Sidney Monday morning amounted to nothing after police determined there was in fact no gun.

Sidney/North Saanich RCMP officers were called to a restaurant in the 2500-block of Beacon Avenue shortly after 10 a.m. July 26 for a bystander report of two men arguing, with one in possession of a gun.

Officers responded and arrested the suspected man, but after searching him were unable to find any sort of firearm. He was released without charges.

Cpl. Andres Sanchez said he believes the bystander must have seen some sort of object in the man’s hand and thought it was a gun.

Sanchez said the two men arguing were known to each other and RCMP believes it was an isolated incident.

READ ALSO: Central Saanich gets in gear for increase in active transportation

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

RCMPSaanich PeninsulaSidney

Previous story
800 Christmas trees burn in fire at Nanaimo tree farm
Next story
No serious injuries reported after floatplane flips during Tofino takeoff

Just Posted

A young tree felled by protesters to block a road in the Fairy Creek area. (RCMP photo)
Pacheedaht condemn cutting of trees by Fairy Creek protesters

Juan de Fuca Electoral Area director Mike Hicks at Kemp Lake. ‘My run is over. It’s time for someone else to carry on,’ he says of his retirement. (Black Press Media file photo)
Mike Hicks retiring from politics, will not run in next election

The District of Sooke installed a new centrifuge at its wastewater treatment plant last year. The centrifuge is designed for a higher standard for process performance as well as for environmental impacts. An expansion of the plant is in the works, thanks to an influx of provincial funding. (Contributed - Sooke News Mirror)
New funding for wastewater plant will improve environment, Sooke mayor says

SDD
Muir Creek fire in mop-up stage