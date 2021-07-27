Gun call at Sidney restaurant a mistake: RCMP

Bystander reported they saw a man holding a gun during an argument

A report of a man holding a gun during an argument in downtown Sidney Monday morning amounted to nothing after police determined there was in fact no gun.

Sidney/North Saanich RCMP officers were called to a restaurant in the 2500-block of Beacon Avenue shortly after 10 a.m. July 26 for a bystander report of two men arguing, with one in possession of a gun.

Officers responded and arrested the suspected man, but after searching him were unable to find any sort of firearm. He was released without charges.

Cpl. Andres Sanchez said he believes the bystander must have seen some sort of object in the man’s hand and thought it was a gun.

Sanchez said the two men arguing were known to each other and RCMP believes it was an isolated incident.

