Heat wave tipsheet: what to do and who can help in Greater Victoria

How to stay cool this weekend whether you can shelter from heat or not

With a possibly record-breaking weekend of scorching temperatures upon Greater Victoria, here’s who’s more at-risk and what you can do to beat the heat.

Older adults, young children, those with chronic illnesses, people experiencing homelessness and outdoor workers are more at-risk of being affected by the heat, according to Environment Canada.

The weather agency said people should pay attention to how they feel and frequently check in with at-risk neighbours, friends and family. It added that children and pets should never be left in a parked vehicle.

To stay safe in the heat, Environment Canada says to:

-drink water before you feel thirsty

-use sunscreen

-wear loose-fitting, light-coloured, breathable clothing, and hats

-try to stay in spots with air-conditioning, shade or water to stay cool

For those in Greater Victoria who are experiencing homelessness or can’t shelter from the heat, resources are available. Our Place Society (919 Pandora Avenue), Victoria Cool Aid Society (535 Ellice Street) and the Salvation Army (525 Johnston Street) have water available at their sites. People can get some shade at Our Place’s drop-in centre from from 6:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. The Cool Aid Society’s hygiene area is open for cold showers from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30p.m.

A map of water fountains in Victoria can be found by clicking here (https://bit.ly/3gZH5UV).

Other heat-mitigation resources for those experiencing homelessness include:

-AVI Health and Community Services will be visiting sites with water, electrolytes, freezies and sunscreen

-the Encampment Outreach’s “orange backpacks” will have water and can provide clinical supports

-Harbour staff will walk the 900-block of Pandora Avenue with water

-PEERS’s outreach van will be running every evening as usual and will have water and snacks

-Bylaw officers, SOLID Outreach will have water available for anyone who needs it

For those able to stay inside, Island Health says:

-close blinds and shutters during the day and open them at night

-use air-conditioning to take the heat’s edge off, but don’t over-cool yourself

-shelter in your home’s coolest room if you don’t have air-conditioning

-fans won’t prevent heat-related illnesses when it’s over 37 C, but blowing a fan across a pan of ice water can create a cool breeze

-mist yourself and your clothing and take cool showers or baths to cool off

