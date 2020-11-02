Environment Canada has issued a weather warning for much of Vancouver Island and the Lower Mainland stating that these areas can expect heavy rainfall beginning on Monday night through Tuesday. (Submitted graphic)

Environment Canada has issued a weather warning for much of Vancouver Island and the Lower Mainland stating that these areas can expect heavy rainfall beginning on Monday night through Tuesday. (Submitted graphic)

Heavy rain forecast for much of Vancouver Island

Rain should end Tuesday

  • Nov. 2, 2020 11:46 a.m.
  • News

Rain is on the way and lots of it, according to Environment Canada.

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement on Monday for the east coast of Vancouver Island, including the Cowichan Valley, Nanaimo, Parksville and more, while they issued a more serious weather warning for west Vancouver Island due to an intense weather system that is approaching the region from the central coast of B.C.

Environment Canada meteorologist Armel Castellan said the Island’s west coast can expect to see as much as 100 to 150 mm of rain to fall between Monday afternoon and Tuesday morning.

He said communities north of Fanny Bay on the eastern side of Vancouver Island and the Lower Mainland will likely see between 50 and 75 mm of rain in the same time period, while southern sections are forecast to receive between 15 and 20 millimetres of rain.

“We’re forecasting three weather systems to hit…back-to-back during the week, with the one on Monday night and Tuesday to be the first,” Castellan said.

During the final system on Thursday heavy winds could cause problems.

Authorities are reminding drivers that heavy rains can cause flash flooding and water pooling on roads.

Castellan said temperatures are also expected to drop well below normal by the weekend, but the skies are forecast to be clear.

He said temperatures will likely drop below freezing at night, beginning on Friday, with daytime temperatures averaging between 5 C and 7 C.

“The freezing levels are currently at about 3,500 feet, but it will come down to about 1,000 feet during the upcoming cold spell, and that means that any precipitation at this level could be in the form of snow,” Castellan said.

“That could include the Malahat, but that level may still be too low for snow right now.”

Weather

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Crowds of hostile partiers, stabbings, a car fire: Vancouver police busy on Halloween weekend
Next story
Rally brings angry crowd to troublesome Shuswap farm where body of missing woman was found

Just Posted

A four-vehicle collision at the Kelly Road intersection stalled traffic on Sooke Road Monday afternoon. (Aaron Guillen/News Staff)
Emergency crews respond to multi-vehicle crashes in Colwood, Langford

A second crash stalls traffic on Sooke Road followed by a three-vehicle crash on Goldstream Avenue

Crews responded to a vehicle incident on Sooke Road Monday morning. (Twitter/David Lacey)
UPDATE: One lane now open on Sooke Road following early morning crash

Crash near Colwood Corners involving hydro pole

Elianna Tory, 5, was surprised with a brand new toy Jeep by 642 Jeeps, a group of off-roading enthusiasts, after hers was stolen outside her home in early October. (Andrew Gaetz photo)
Sooke girl left speechless after Island off-road community replaces stolen toy Jeep

Facebook group located new toy in Vernon, BC

Hannah Dill and Stella Harrison with the 232-pound pumpkin that Hannah, 5, won in a contest from Save-On-Foods. (Travis Paterson/News Staff)
Little kid, big pumpkin in Oak Bay

Neighbour makes expert Jack-o-lantern of 232-pound gourd

Val Noyes, Poppy Campaign Chair with the Royal Canadian Legion Branch #37, hands Sidney Mayor Cliff McNeil-Smith the symbolic First Poppy marking the start of the Poppy campaign on the Saanich Peninsula generally and in Sidney specifically (Paula Kully/Submitted)
Sidney mayor wears first poppy as campaign kicks off on Saanich Peninsula

Donations received during poppy campaign support veterans, as well as their families and communities

Dimitry Montigny embraces Jessica Peloquin, left, after laying flowers in front of Suzanne Clermont’s house in Quebec City, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020. Clermont was named as one of two people killed Saturday night by a man wielding a sword. Peloquin, who took the 911 call, was in tears. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot
‘It’s unbelievable’: Quebec City residents mourn victims of deadly sword attack

The identities of the five people injured in the attack are protected by a publication ban

President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally in Allentown, Pa. on Oct. 26. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
POLL: How closely are you following the U.S. presidential election?

It may feel like it’s been going on forever but the U.S.… Continue reading

Traffic is down 90 per cent and revenues 80 per cent in the COVID-19 pandemic, Vancouver International Airport CEO Tamara Vrooman says. (YVR photo)
B.C. tourism looks to COVID-19 rapid testing to begin recovery

Airports start programs to ease quarantine rules on travellers

Priscilla Potts, Catilin Potts’ mother, speaks to media on Oct. 30 outside the Sagmoen farm about how much she misses her daughter who has been missing since Feb. 21, 2016. (Martha Wickett - Salmon Arm Observer)
Rally brings angry crowd to troublesome Shuswap farm where body of missing woman was found

More than 60 people gather at farm Sunday, Nov. 1 where remains of Traci Genereaux were found

Environment Canada has issued a weather warning for much of Vancouver Island and the Lower Mainland stating that these areas can expect heavy rainfall beginning on Monday night through Tuesday. (Submitted graphic)
Heavy rain forecast for much of Vancouver Island

Rain should end Tuesday

Booklet covers for two of the holiday stamps being released by Canada Post on Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. (Canada Post)
PHOTOS: Canada Post releases four new stamps to brighten up the 2020 holiday season

Collection features one Nativity inspired scene and three secular folk artist pieces

A police vehicle blocks access to a dirt road near Whiskey Creek on Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. Three bodies were discovered in a gravel pit on Sunday, Nov. 1. (Mandy Moraes photo)
UPDATE: 3 bodies discovered in gravel pit in remote area of Vancouver Island

RCMP: ‘We do not believe there is any ongoing risk to the public’

OPINION SIG
SOOKE HISTORY: Milne pioneer home still standing

Milne family moved to the region in 1884

Governor of the Bank of Canada Tiff Macklem holds a press conference at the Bank of Canada in Ottawa on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Economic recovery threatened if some workers, households left behind, Macklem says

Low-wage workers are still about 20 per cent below their pre-pandemic levels of employment

Most Read