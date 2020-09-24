Heavy rain caused combined stormwater and wastewater overflows along some shorelines in Greater Victoria during the night of Sept. 23 and 24, according to a release from the Capital Regional District. (Black Press Media file photo)

Heavy rains cause wastewater overflow off Oak Bay, Saanich beaches

Affected beaches will be posted with public health advisory signs

Fall weather may dissuade swimmers, but heavy rain added another reason to the mix overnight. Heavy rain caused combined stormwater and wastewater overflows along some shorelines in Greater Victoria during the night of Sept. 23 and 24, according to a release from the Capital Regional District.

Residents are advised to avoid going in the water between Rutland Road (Oak Bay) and Seaview Road (Saanich) including Cadboro Bay as well as between Currie Road and Cattle Point Lookout Road, including Willows Beach in Oak Bay.

Wastewater in these areas may pose a health risk.

As a precaution and in consultation with Island Health and the local municipalities, affected beaches will be posted with public health advisory signs until sample results indicate enterococci levels are below the 70CFU/100mL recreational limit.

READ ALSO: Wastewater treatment project less than six months from completion

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

CRDCRD sewage

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Parliament resumes full operations today with debate on throne speech

Just Posted

Greater Victoria thrift shop quietly closes two locations indefinitely

Society of St. Vincent de Paul shut down Sooke and Central Saanich storefronts

New report finds ‘chronic’ shortage of daycare spaces across Greater Victoria

Sidney meets 52 per cent of demand, the best figure for six surveyed communities

Four-storey Oak Bay Avenue development to have rooftop garden

Redfern 35-unit development sent to public hearing

Sooke councillor pitches another way to improve transit

Coun. Jeff Bateman wants free passes for youth on local routes

Heavy rains cause wastewater overflow off Oak Bay, Saanich beaches

Affected beaches will be posted with public health advisory signs

B.C. reports 91 new cases as officials remain worried over ‘clusters of COVID-19

There have now been a total of 8,395 cases in B.C. since the pandemic began

POLL: Do you agree with the decision to call a provincial election for Oct. 24?

British Columbians will put their social distancing skills to the test when… Continue reading

‘Won’t be gathering for Thanksgiving:’ Trudeau says COVID-19 2nd wave underway

In all, COVID-19 has killed about 9,250 people in Canada

Canada’s active COVID-19 cases top 10,000 as daily new cases triple over the past month

Dr. Tam repeated her warning to young people, who have made up the majority of recent cases

First 8 months of fatal overdoses in B.C. have now exceeded 2019 death toll

Nine people died every two days in August, BC Coroners Service data shows

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Liberal effort to reset policy agenda panned by rivals as too much talk, not action

Trudeau said it’s ‘all too likely’ families won’t be able to gather for Thanksgiving next month

‘Show us the money’ for cannabis, local governments tell B.C.

Municipal tax, transit revenues falling as costs rise

Cops for Cancer: COVID-19 can’t stop Tour de Rock

‘having the chance to come back and ride this year means everything to me’

Most Read