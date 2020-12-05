Here’s how to vote in the City of Victoria by-election

The City of Victoria is holding a byelection Dec. 12 to fill one vacant council seat. (Don Descoteau/Black Press Media)

The City of Victoria is holding a by-election on Dec. 12 to fill one vacant council seat, but there are several options for residents who want to vote ahead of time.

All eligible voters have the option of requesting a mail ballot package, advance voting at Crystal Garden between Dec. 1 and 9, or voting the day of at one of six same-day polling stations.

As of Dec. 4, anyone who hasn’t sent in their mail-in ballot now must deliver their vote in person. Ballots can be returned to the drop box outside the Pandora Avenue entrance to City Hall, to Crystal Garden polling station during advanced polling or to any one of the polling stations on General Voting Day.

Mail ballots can still be requested through an online form on the City of Victoria website or by phone at 250-361-0571.

Incorrectly marked ballots or damaged mail ballot packages can be replaced by contacting the City of Victoria, but the spoiled ballot must first be returned.

There are four advanced days of voting remaining – Dec. 5, and Dec. 8 and Dec. 9 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Dec. 7 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. – all of which will be held at Crystal Garden.

On Dec. 12, eligible voters can cast their ballots at any of the following locations: James Bay Community School, Oaklands Elementary School, Sir James Douglas Elementary School, the Da Vinci Centre, Crystal Garden or at Victoria High School. An accessible voting machine will be available at Crystal Garden on general voting day and curbside voting will be offered at all voting places for those with accessibility challenges.

