Sandbags are available at the Port Alberni Public Works Yard on Sixth Avenue. Residents must bring their own shovels. (SUSAN QUINN / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

High streamflow advisory issued for Vancouver Island rivers

More storms expected this week and over the weekend

Rivers on Vancouver Island are expected to rise this week.

The River Forecast Centre has issued a High Streamflow Advisory for all of Vancouver Island, noting that “several atmospheric rivers” are expected to pass over the region.

“These systems have the potential for significant rainfall and flood risk throughout the region over the weekend and into next week,” the River Forecast Centre warns.

The first of these storms is expected to make landfall on Wednesday, Nov. 24. The storm is expected to bring “heavy rainfall,” says the River Forecast Centre, with 150mm to 200mm expected on Western Vancouver Island, and lower amounts for the eastern side of Vancouver Island.

Rivers are expected to rise on Thursday in response to rainfall. A prolonged period of high flows is expected over the weekend and into next week.

The public is advised to stay clear of fast-flowing rivers and potentially unstable riverbanks during the high-streamflow period.

“There is still considerable uncertainty over the locations and severity rainfall of the weekend and next week storm cycles, however the pattern of extremely active weather and heavy rainfall is expected throughout the advisory region,” the River Forecast Centre notes.

For updates, check with the B.C. River Forecast Centre. For more information, check with your local regional district.

