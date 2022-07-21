High turbidity leaves East Sooke residents under boil water advisory

Water safe to ingest after boiling for 1 minute

Residents in the Wilderness Mountain Water Service Area in East Sooke should boil water before ingesting it. (Black Press Media file photo)

Residents in East Sooke should boil water before drinking it, warns the Capital Regional District.

With consultation from Island Health, the CRD issued an alert July 20 for residents in the Wilderness Mountain Water Service Area near Mount Matheson in East Sooke. Household tap water may be disinfected by boiling it vigorously for one minute.

Water quality may have been compromised as a result of high turbidity water originating from the Wilfred Reservoir. As a precaution, the boil water advisory is in effect until samples indicate the water quality no longer poses a risk to public health. Impacted customers will be notified when the advisory lifts.

Visit islandhealth.ca/boilwater for more information on boil water advisories.

