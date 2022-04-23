Highlands approves more than $14k in grants-in-aid

The District of Highlands has approved more than $14,000 in grants-in-aid to local non-profit organizations. (Black Press Media file photo)

The District of Highlands is set to dole out $14,200 in grants-in-aid this year following council’s approval Tuesday.

That total is roughly the same as last year and sees the largest amounts going to the Highland Heritage Park Society and Highlands District Community Association, which will receive $3,000 each, and Highlands Parks and Recreation, $2,000.

Royal Canadian Legion Prince Edward Branch 91, the Habitat Acquisition Trust and the Peninsula Streams Society are each set to receive $1,000.

West Shore RCMP was originally earmarked to receive $1,000, but council decided during the meeting to increase the grant to $1,500. The detachment said in their grant request letter the funds would be used to support community policing and staff mental health supports.

Among other grant recipients, the West Shore Arts Council, Capital Region Food and Agriculture Initiatives Round Table, and NEED2 Suicide Prevention Education and Support will receive $500 each, while the Intermunicipal Advisory Committee on Disability Issues will receive $200.

