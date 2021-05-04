Karen Burns, front, protests outside the O.K. Industry work site along Millstream Road on Thursday, Feb. 4. The protestors have been set up twice daily since Monday, and Burns said they will keep showing up "every day for as long as it takes." The group would like to see a reform of the B.C. Mines Act, Burns said. (Dawn Gibson/News Staff)

Highlands community set to present anti-quarry argument in court Wednesday

Community Association says permit fails to consider climate change

A resident push against the Millstream Quarry are far from over, with the latest appeal from the Highlands District Community Association (HDCA) set to be heard Wednesday by B.C.’s Court of Appeal.

The appeal against quarry owner O.K. Industries, paving and asphalt company, claims the government failed to consider climate change impacts when issuing the permit for the quarry. It’s an appeal of the judicial review findings that rejected the HDCA’s claim that failure to consider climate change made the decision to issue a permit unreasonable.

READ MORE: BC Supreme Court rules Highlands quarry work can continue

The District of Highlands also appealed the B.C. Supreme Court’s January 2021 decision stating that municipal bylaws do not apply to mines since they are provincially regulated.

In October 2020 when O.K. Industries started clearing trees from the site, a Highlands bylaw officer slapped them with a cease work order for not having municipal tree cutting permits. O.K. Industries took to court to settle the dispute between jurisdictions, and on Jan. 20, the B.C. Supreme Court determined that Highlands bylaws do no apply to the Millstream Quarry as long as it’s an active mine.

PHOTOS: Protests hold firm against work on Highlands quarry site

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: zoe.ducklow@blackpress.ca. Follow us on Instagram. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Business and IndustrialEnvironmentWest Shore

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Alleged police impersonator caught by off-duty cop in Okanagan
Next story
B.C. political parties to collect $3.25M from taxpayers this year

Just Posted

The Central Middle School student felt they were being followed by a white panel van in the Fernwood and North Park area while making their way to school around 8:45 a.m. on Tuesday. (Black Press Media file photo)
Victoria middle school student reports being followed by van on way to school

Police commend student for the actions they took after feeling like the driver was following them

Karen Burns, front, protests outside the O.K. Industry work site along Millstream Road on Thursday, Feb. 4. The protestors have been set up twice daily since Monday, and Burns said they will keep showing up "every day for as long as it takes." The group would like to see a reform of the B.C. Mines Act, Burns said. (Dawn Gibson/News Staff)
Highlands community set to present anti-quarry argument in court Wednesday

Community Association says permit fails to consider climate change

This rendering shows the location of land to be purchased by the Capital Regional Hospital District for the purpose of building a long-term care facility and potentially related services. (Courtesy Capital Regional Hospital District)
Panel forming to create West Shore senior-care plan as access to services lacking

A 2019 report outlined the community’s shortcomings, like how Langford, Colwood have no hospice beds

Cst. Lewis and police dog Halla swept the exterior of the Victoria General Hospital May 4 after a suspicious package was found just outside the hospital. (Zoe Ducklow/News Staff)
RCMP bomb unit confirms package at Victoria General Hospital not explosive

Island Health says hospital operations weren’t impacted

(Black Press Media file photo)
Saanich won’t roll the dice on gaming, entertainment facility

Council unanimous on ending discussions on potential casino after many concerns raised

FILE – Pharmacist Barbara Violo shows off a vile of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine at the Junction Chemist, an independent pharmacy in Toronto, Friday, March 12, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Looking for the nearest COVID shot? Tech entrepreneur creates texting software in B.C

Zain Manji says app took just one or two hours to create

One man has been shot in what Delta Police believe to be a targeted incident near Scottsdale Centre in North Delta on Saturday, May 1, 2021. (Shane MacKichan photo)
4 shootings in 4 days: Police work to solve brazen shootings across Lower Mainland

Unclear if a targeted shooting in Delta over the weekend was gang-related

(Phil McLachlan/Black Press Media File)
Alleged police impersonator caught by off-duty cop in Okanagan

An off-duty cop spots an alleged police impersonator conducting stops in West Kelowna

Announced Tuesday, March 5, by the Ministry of Health, women bearing children have been prioritized in the province’s immunization rollout. (Black Press Media files)
Pregnant women in B.C. now eligible for COVID-19 vaccine

Emerging provincial data shows pregnant women experience COVID-19 illness at a similar severity rate as people in their 50s

RCMP officers and Delta and West Vancouver forces are conducting road checks for non-essential travel on highways and ferries in and out of B.C.’s Lower Mainland as part of COVID-19 public health . (Black Press file photo)
Another 697 COVID-19 cases for B.C. Tuesday, 486 in hospital

Non-essential travel restrictions in effect until May 25

FILE – Dr. E. Kwok administers a COVID-19 vaccine to a recipient at a vaccination clinic run by Vancouver Coastal Health, in Richmond, B.C., Saturday, April 10, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. officials urge everyone, even those with 1st dose, to register for COVID vaccine

Individuals 18+ can register online or over the phone

B.C. Premier John Horgan listens as Finance Minister Selina Robinson presents the province’s latest budget, April 20, 2021. The budget projects $19 billion in deficits over three years. (Hansard TV)
B.C. political parties to collect $3.25M from taxpayers this year

Public input open to May 28 on whether subsidy goes past 2022

(Black Press files)
EDITORIAL: Canada’s $1 trillion national debt

Canada’s national debt has topped $1 trillion for the first time in… Continue reading

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau listens to speakers appearing by video during a news conference in Ottawa on Tuesday May 4, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Canada will align policy on ‘vaccine passports’ with international allies: Trudeau

Trudeau says Canadians could begin travelling outside the country again by summer

Most Read